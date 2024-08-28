AU enlightens S. Sudanese women on constitution-making process

The African Union is facilitating a two-day workshop with the help of expertise from several African countries for South Sudanese women on the constitution-making process.

This comes upon request from the unity government through the constitution review commission according to the Special Representative of the African Union Commission and Head of African Union in South Sudan Ambassador Joram Biswaro.

“Today, we are here in response to the request. The political and security department of the African Union put together teams of expertise from Uganda, Kenya Tanzania, Zambia, Burkina Fasso, Sierra Leone, Zimbabwe, Tunisia, Algeria and Ethiopia who are here to interact with you, the whole continent is covered”, he said.

Biswaro says experience sharing activities on constitutional-making to enable is to enhance South Sudan’s knowledge and skills by learning from other countries experiences.

The diplomat said the workshop demonstrates the commitment of the continental organization.

However, Joram has said, the absorption of the 35% quota is a requirement for South Sudan to realize stability amidst shaping its policy.

He reiterated that AU has long recognized women involvement in the regional peace promotion.

“I therefore sincerely urge you ladies and gentlemen to use this forum to share ideas, share experiences and learn from the rich expertise and experiences available,” he told the participants.



On his part, the Undersecretary in the Ministry of Justice and Constitutional Affairs Gabriel Awow, called upon the Constitutional Review Commission to include translation the process into local languages for South Sudanese communities

Awow states that, the dissemination of the provisions of the Act in local languages will enable them make well informed decision on how the policy in the country be shaped.

“If we want to disseminate this law or we want to formulate a constitution, we must consider that majority of the people of South Sudan don’t know English.

“So, for you to disseminate something, you must disseminate it with the language people understand’, he said.



In 2022, the national parliament passed the bill in accordance with the provisions of the Revitalized Peace Agreement after the bill was re-tabled and subsequently passed by the lawmakers.

According to the Revitalized Peace Agreement, the bill – once assented to by the President – will permit the reconstitution of the National Constitutional Review Commission and the appointment of members to the Sub-Committee.

It will also pave way for the conduct of public consultations, civic education, and the formulation of a permanent constitution for the country.

