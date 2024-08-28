Non-oil revenue exceeds targets, Mande tells lawmakers

The Commissioner General of the South Sudan Revenue Authority informed the National Legislative Assembly that non-oil revenue had surpassed its targets for the previous fiscal year.



On Monday, the National Legislative Assembly summoned eleven ministers to answer questions about the country’s ongoing economic crisis.

However, only the Minister of Finance and Planning, the Minister of Petroleum, and the Commissioner General of the South Sudan Revenue Authority appeared to make presentations.

According to Parliament Spokesperson Oliver Mori Benjamin, lawmakers have directed Africano Mande to publicly announce the monthly revenue collections.

“He [Commissioner General] collects all this money with some of the figures he showed to the house yesterday (Monday) in that sitting and goes to the account of the Ministry at the Bank of South Sudan,” said Hon. Mori.

“The house has urged him actually to make monthly announcements of how much money is being remitted to the Ministry so that the public knows what has happened,” he said.

“The budget of last year which ended on the 30th of June, had surpassed the collection limit. They collected more than what was expected from them in last year’s budget.

“But also they have been asked to redouble their efforts this year, to make sure they collect more revenues.”

However, Hon. Mori noted that Commissioner General Mande did not provide specific figures.

The 2023-2024 Fiscal Year Budget stood at 2.1 trillion with a 400 per cent increment in salaries and wages for civil servants, the Army, and other organized forces.