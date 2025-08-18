18th August 2025

Tali Payam cut off from Terekeka town as heavy rains wash out key road

Author: Alhadi Hawari | Published: 7 hours ago

Tali-Tindili road - courtesy image

The Executive Director of Tali Payam in Terekeka County says the road linking the area to Terekeka town has been cut off due to heavy rainfall.

Speaking to Eye Radio in an exclusive interview this morning, Peter Mayen Abuk said torrential rains have submerged the road, making it nearly impassable for motorists.

He said that the unpaved roads in the area are often rendered inaccessible during the rainy season, severely affecting travel and transport.

“The major issue here in Tali Payam is the road. The road from here to the county headquarters is not accessible because it hasn’t been constructed or repaired up to now. We are completely cut off and unable to receive services from the county,” he said.

“Even the route to Yirol is impassable, unlike during the dry season. As a Payam Director, I report all issues to the county authorities. That is our communication channel—Payam to the county, and then the county escalates to the state level. The commissioner must report our issues to the state,” he lamented.

Meanwhile, Abuk also raised concerns about the absence of security forces in the area and appealed to the national government for the deployment of police.

“There are no forces in the Payam. I have no forces at completely. On forces, I told you we need the deployment of police to the Payam. We have only police officers, police men who are not even enough. There are not enough. There are very few,” he said.

