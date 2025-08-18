“People ran in panic” – Yei bishop recounts horrifying moments as deadly clashes engulf Lasu

The Catholic Bishop of Yei Diocese has recounted disturbing scenes during heavy fighting that broke out in the early hours of Saturday in Lasu Payam, Yei River County, leaving civilians traumatized and children scattered in nearby bushes.

Bishop Alex Lodiong said he was preparing for morning prayers when gunfire erupted around 4:30am, waking sleeping residents to a terrifying confrontation between government forces and armed opposition groups.

According to the Bishop, the attack was launched by fighters belonging to the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement/Army-In Opposition (SPLM/A-IO).

They reportedly targeted and overran two South Sudan People’s Defense Forces (SSPDF) outposts in Lasu and Libogo.

Bishop Lodiong shared his personal account during a Sunday mass, describing how terrified men, women, and children fled into the bushes, while others ran toward the church in fear.

“We were there in the church, and all of a sudden, we saw people running for safety and out of panic to the church, and others went deep into the bushes. Children of 5 years or less entering those bushes in order to hide, and those who took refuge in the church, we told them to enter the church,” he said.

The bishop said the sound of gunfire continued for over four hours as the frightened civilians remained hidden.

Later, SSPDF soldiers stormed the church, further terrifying the people inside who thought they were under attack.

However, Bishop Lodiong explained that the soldiers came not to harm but to assure the civilians of their safety and instruct them to stay inside until the situation was under control.

“We were told to keep calm and remain in our places, and nothing happened to us and Thank God, no civilian was killed,” he told the congregation.

Once the fighting died down, the bishop said families emerged from hiding, only to realize that some of their children were missing.

“There was a family that lost the children, the children took off in their own direction and when the woman went to look for the children she did not find them. You can imagine children scattered in the bush,” he lamented.

Although there were no reports of civilian deaths, the incident has left deep emotional wounds among the affected families.

Bishop Lodiong condemned the violence, saying it caused unnecessary suffering to innocent people, especially women and children. He urged armed groups on both sides to lay down their weapons and choose dialogue over violence.

“This is my appeal to all those who are armed both in the opposition and government, let us renounce violence and let us talk on the table. We are reasonable human beings let us not behave like animals… Let the guns not talk but let the mouth talk.”

The bishop stressed that war does not build the country but instead brings destruction, fear, and delays development.

Bishop Lodiong has called on all parties to respect civilian lives and property, and urged leaders to pursue peaceful dialogue to resolve their differences.

