First-ever commissioners’ forum underway in Aweil

A first-ever Commissioners’ Forum commenced this morning in Aweil town, Northern Bahr el Ghazal State.

The event was inaugurated by State Governor Simon Ober Mawut, who called for an end to the random creation of local chieftainships and internal land border disputes.

According to the governor’s press office, Governor Mawut reiterated that the state’s top priority is service provision to the people.

The forum is organized as part of the implementation of Resolution 26 of the 8th Governors’ Forum 2025.

This year’s five-day event is held under the theme: “Building a Peaceful and Prosperous Northern Bahr el Ghazal State.”

It has brought together county commissioners, local authorities, and other stakeholders, aimed at strengthening local governance and coordination throughout the state.

The key focus is to address cross-border trade issues with neighbouring Sudan, including customs disputes, market access, and security concerns affecting border communities.

The forum also seeks to boost economic ties, streamline trade processes, and foster sustainable development in the region.

The gathering will provide a platform for collaboration, performance review, and alignment with both state and national policies.

The forum was announced last week, to bring together county commissioners, local authorities, and other stakeholders, according to Gabriel Deng Yel, the state Minister of Information.

“This commissioner’s conference is very important, as it will draw 60 participants from the county. Each county will bring about six participants, namely the executive director, director of planning, paramount chief, woman representative, and the county secretary, including the commissioner,” he to Eye Radio then.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter