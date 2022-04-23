24th April 2022
Suspect in custody in alleged arson attack on commissioner office in Manyo

Suspect in custody in alleged arson attack on commissioner office in Manyo

Author: Michael Daniel | Published: 10 hours ago

The office of the County Commissioner in Manyo that was set on fire on Friday - Courtesy

Police in Manyo County of Upper Nile state have detained one person for allegedly burning the office of the Commissioner on Friday.

The incident happened during the morning hours of Friday.

Commissioner Peter Awon says the suspect was angered by the killing of his brother in the County.

Last week, seven people were reportedly killed by unknown attackers at Mulha revenue collection checkpoint.

This came after the County authorities banned the collection of revenue in the area, saying it was illegal.

This prompted the illegal revenue collectors allegedly supported by some politicians in the area to stage a protest against the decision.

On Friday, one of the aggrieved – illegal revenue collectors – allegedly set the office of the commissioner on fire.

No one was injured in the incident.

“The thing that happened is that this person came from Malakal and, the next morning, burned the office and the country’s flag. And he claims that his brother was killed in the recent events and he claims that I am responsible,” Commissioner Awon told Eye Radio on Saturday.

“His brother works in the county as an administrative officer. He was arrested and is now under investigation. According to witnesses, who broke the door and burned the office with gasoline matchsticks.”

The suspect has been identified as Adwog Wajaraas.

24th April 2022

