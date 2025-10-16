Support rural women, says women’s empowerment advocate

The Executive Director of the National Women Empowerment and Rehabilitation Organization is calling on the public to support rural women—especially widows—who are struggling to manage their households.

Editha Meling said many women in rural areas are involved in small-scale farming but lack the tools, capital, and resources to grow their activities and improve their livelihoods.

She said financial support and farming equipment are urgently needed to help them increase productivity, noting that women are the backbone of rural communities and the main providers in many homes.

Meling spoke on the sidelines of the International Day of Rural Women, marked yesterday, where she raised concern over the challenges facing rural women—especially those who are widowed or single-handedly managing families.

“We need to empower women by building their capacity to manage and grow their businesses. Many women are engaged in small-scale farming, but they lack the capital and proper tools to expand their operations. Currently, they use limited equipment for subsistence farming, which restricts their ability to produce surplus for sale or to support their families effectively,” she said.

“It’s important for the public to recognize and support women, as they are now the primary providers feeding their families and sending their children to school. Many women are widows, single-handedly managing households, and they urgently need assistance to sustain and develop their livelihoods,” he said.

The International Day of Rural Women is observed every year on 15 October to recognize the vital role women play in feeding their families, building communities, and supporting rural economies around the world.

