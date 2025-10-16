Parliament observes moment of silence for late Kenyan leader Raila Odinga

The National Legislative Assembly on Thursday observed a moment of silence in honor of the late former Kenyan Prime Minister Raila Amolo Odinga, who passed away on Wednesday in India.

The tribute took place during an extraordinary sitting of the parliament, which was convened to pass the National Youth Development Policy.

The announcement of Odinga’s passing was made by Hon. Bol Joseph Agau of the National Democratic Movement, a member of the South Sudan Opposition Alliance (SSOA).

Hon. Bol described the late Odinga as an iconic African leader and a true Pan-Africanist whose contributions extended beyond Kenya, including supporting South Sudan’s path to independence.

He noted that South Sudan, as a member of the East African Community, shares in the region’s sorrow over the loss of a respected statesman.

In response, Deputy Speaker Parmena Awerial Aluong, who presided over the sitting, requested all members to stand and observe a moment of silence in respect of the late Kenyan leader.

The lawmakers stood in silence to honor Raila Odinga, then proceeded with the sitting, during which the National Youth Development Policy was passed.