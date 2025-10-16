Unity State youth accuse oil companies of discrimination in scholarships, jobs

Youth representatives from Unity State have accused oil companies operating in their areas of unfair practices in awarding scholarships and job opportunities.

In a meeting with Vice President Taban Deng Gai on Wednesday, the youth alleged that companies such as Greater Pioneer Operating Company (GPOC) and Sudd Petroleum Operating Company (SPOC) are failing to fulfill their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) obligations.

According to a statement shared on the official Facebook page of the Vice President’s office, the youth said oil firms are required under CSR agreements to offer education and employment opportunities to residents of oil-producing communities.

The concerns were raised by the Jikany Students Association and the Leek Community Association of Rubkona.

They said some companies, especially in Guit County, have not honored these commitments. SPOC, in particular, was accused of excluding students attending privately sponsored universities from scholarship opportunities.

The youth described this as discriminatory and a violation of the right to equal access.

The delegation, led by Gatjan Mayian Char and Sultan William Wijial Wour, called for urgent national government intervention to ensure that opportunities are shared fairly among youth in Unity State.

In response, Vice President Taban Deng Gai promised to take up the matter with the Economic Cluster, the Ministry of Petroleum, and the heads of the oil companies.

He assured the youth that the issues would be addressed and fair solutions found.

The meeting also discussed other challenges faced by oil-producing communities, including pollution, seasonal flooding, and local conflicts.

Efforts to get comments from the companies were unsuccessful at the time of publishing.

