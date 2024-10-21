Sudan’s RSF allegedly downs own supply plane by mistake

The Rapid Support Forces (RSF) have shot down a cargo airplane delivering supplies to them in North Darfur, claiming that they had eliminated an Antonov airplane used as a bomber by the Sudanese military, according to media reports.



Sudan War Monitor reported Monday that evidence from the wreckage suggests that the airplane actually was part of an airlift sponsored by the United Arab Emirates in support of the paramilitary group.

A video posted on X shows jubilant fighters on the ground who filmed themselves on the wreckage of the plane that they did not realize was used for their own supply and logistics.

Ali Rizkallah, a prominent RSF commander in North Darfur, appeared in one video at the scene of the crash, saying they had used “guided missiles” to bring down the “Egyptian Antonov.”

The downing of the cargo plane at 5 AM reportedly killed all five crew members on board.

The aircraft is identified as Ilyushin-76, and one of the crew members had a badge identifying him as the main engineer for “Airline Transport Incorporation FZC,” a company based in the United Arab Emirates, with ties to Kyrgyzstan.

According to Sudan War Monitor, another another crewman had a Russian passport.

The Aviation Herald also reported that a New Way Cargo Ilyushin IL-76 freighter, registration EX-76011 performing a flight presumably from United Arab Emirates to Chad with 5 crew, was shot down by RSF.

It indicated that the incident happened in the Malha area of North Dafur where the paramilitary group believed they had shot down an Antonov aircraft used by Sudan’s military.

Sudan’s Conflict Observatory reported evidence suggests the aircraft was carrying supplies for the RSF and was shot down by the RSF in error leaving a large impact crater with the aircraft largely incinerated.

