MP Nhomngek condemns new telecom tariffs adjustment

National lawmaker Juol Nhomngek has described as unacceptable the recent increase in telecommunications tariffs adding that the measure will contribute to denying citizens right of access to information.

Mobile telecom operators; Zain, MTN and Digitel have recently announced a three-phase increment in telecommunication costs from October to December.

This came only a month after the national parliament launched an investigation into alleged abnormal charges levied on subscribers.

In a joint statement, the firms said the tariff adjustments were made following an agreement with the National Communication Authority and the Bank of South Sudan, in response to recent increase in the official exchange rate.

They said the decision was reached following a thorough analysis of its potential impact on customers and the telecommunication sector.

But Hon. Nhomgek, representing Cueibet County in Lakes State at the national legislative assembly, condemned the tariff increment by telecom companies.

Mr. Nhomgek said he is opposed to the move and urged the government to subsidize telecommunication services.

“I would like to appeal to the public that I am against the increment. Because, the government must ensure that this services of the internet and plus other communication services are subsided,” he said.

“The companies are taking advantage of the issue of dollar and we have our Pound we need to strengthen the value of our currency and prioritize the use of local currency instead of dollars.”

“So, when you look at the telecommunications sector, increasing their tariff repeatedly, time after time, now the citizens are really tired. This is unacceptable, and we cannot accept it.”

Nhomgek also stated that lawmakers are awaiting the outcomes of the investigation committee which was established by the parliament to investigate the alleged abnormal charges imposed on subscribers.

“Up to now, the investigation is still ongoing because we have a budget that has interrupted it. The law says that when there is a budget in place, no other activities can take place until the findings are presented after the budget.”

“I am not comfortable seeing the telecom sector increasing tariffs within a very short period. It is the duty of the government to ensure that services offered by providers are cheaper and affordable to the citizens.”

