SSPDF helicopter returns to Juba after emergency landing in Bor; army denies report

Authorities in Jonglei State reported that the SSPDF helicopter, which made an emergency landing in Bor Town, has returned to Juba. However, this report has been denied by the army spokesperson.

This follows the emergence of photos on social media showing an SSPDF helicopter gunship that landed in the middle of a road in Bor Town on Sunday, October 20.

According to the Minister of Information, the SSPDF helicopter was en route to Juba from Malakal when it made an emergency landing on Baidit Road in Bor Town due to bad weather.

Hon. Nyamar Lony Thichiot stated that after landing, the helicopter proceeded to Bor Airport to wait for improved weather conditions.

She confirmed that no injuries were reported and that the helicopter successfully took off for Juba the following morning.

“I can confirm that it [the helicopter] was for SSPDF, they were travelling from Malakal to Juba, unfortunately, yesterday [October 20] due to the bad weather they made an emergency landing in Bor that is Baidit road in Bor town, and after that, they proceeded to Bor airport where they do the refill,” Hon Nyamar said.

“They were supposed to take off to Juba but still the weather was bad so they could not make it yesterday but today they took off to Juba,” she said.

However, when contacted by Eye Radio, the army spokesperson Maj. Gen. Lul Ruai Koang denied the incident.

“I have just consulted our Air Force commander, and he told me that is untrue, fled does not have any chopper that has landed anywhere in the country,” said the Army Spokesperson.

“There is none, according to the Air Force commander, I have just consulted with him a few minutes ago and he says nothing has happened,” said Gen Lul.

