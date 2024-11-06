6th November 2024
You are here: Home  |  Economy | News   |   Sudanese diplomat denies knowledge of pipeline protection deal with RSF

Sudanese diplomat denies knowledge of pipeline protection deal with RSF

Author: Alhadi Hawari | Published: 3 hours ago

Ambassador Isam Mohamed Hassan Karrar, Sudan’s Ambassador to South Sudan, during a media briefing on the general situation in Sudan in Juba on Tuesday, November 5, 2024 - Credit: Eye Radio/Alhadi Hawari

The Sudanese Ambassador in Juba has stated that his government is unaware of any agreement between South Sudan’s government and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) regarding the protection of a 237-kilometer pipeline in areas under RSF control.

Media reports have quoted a Sudanese government official stating that the South Sudanese government has reached an agreement with Sudan’s Rapid Support Forces (RSF) to ensure the uninterrupted flow of South Sudan’s crude oil to Port Sudan and onward to international markets.

The 237-kilometer pipeline, operated by the Greater Nile Petroleum Company, runs through an area reportedly controlled by the RSF, passing through an active war zone.

According to Altaghyeer media, the section affected stretches from Station 3 to Station 4.

The agreement, as reported, ensures that the RSF will not interfere with the pipeline or the transportation of fuel, spare parts, and civilians.

It also outlines a clear timeline for the resumption of pumping, with specific milestones for the start of good operations and transportation from Paloch to Jebeleen.

Ambassador Isam Mohamed Hassan Karrar told Eye Radio in a press conference on Tuesday, November 5, that he is unaware of any such agreement between the South Sudanese government and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

“On the agreement between the government of South Sudan and rapid support forces, we are not aware of this matter,” said Amb Mohamed.

The Sudanese top diplomat in Juba stated that the resumption of the pumping of South Sudan’s crude oil without specifying when.

“The undersecretary of the Ministry of Petroleum Dr Chol went to Port-Sudan, he returned and sent his technical team,” Amb Mohamed said.

“A high-level delegation went there and witnessed and returned and briefed the president of the republic on what’s happening there and the situation of the pipeline,” he said.

