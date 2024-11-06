You are here: Home | News | World News | Trump wins US election
Donald Trump has won the US election and will make a historic return to the White House
Hailing a “magnificent victory”, the Republican told jubilant crowds in Florida: “America has given us an unprecedented and powerful mandate”
President-elect Trump carved a path to victory by winning the swing states of North Carolina, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania and Georgia
Kamala Harris is yet to concede or address supporters – dejected crowds left her watch party earlier before the final result came in
Meanwhile, Republicans have also taken the Senate back from Democrats after flipping a string of crucial seats
Published 1 hour ago
Published 3 hours ago
Published 3 hours ago
Published 3 hours ago
Published 3 hours ago
Published 4 hours ago
Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.
Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
Copyright 2024. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.