Trump wins US election

Donald Trump has won the US election and will make a historic return to the White House

Hailing a “magnificent victory”, the Republican told jubilant crowds in Florida: “America has given us an unprecedented and powerful mandate”

President-elect Trump carved a path to victory by winning the swing states of North Carolina, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania and Georgia

Kamala Harris is yet to concede or address supporters – dejected crowds left her watch party earlier before the final result came in

Meanwhile, Republicans have also taken the Senate back from Democrats after flipping a string of crucial seats