6th November 2024
Jonglei Governor sends delegation to mediate Nyirol conflict

Author: Baria Johnson | Published: 1 hour ago

Hon. Michael Ruot Koryom, national MP, arrives with members of a high-level committee to address and stabilize the security situation in Nyirol County, Jonglei State on Tuesday, November 5, 2024 – Courtesy

Governor of Jonglei State Majoub Biel Turuk has dispatched a delegation to address the conflict between two sub-communities in Nyirol County.

At least six people were reportedly killed and 24 wounded in a violent conflict involving two sections of Lou Nuer in Lankien late last month.

Authorities there said the violence was a result of revenge

Speaking upon arrival at Lankien headquarters yesterday, Michael Ruot Koryom, a national lawmaker who is a member of the delegation says the main purpose of the committee is to restore peace in the area.

According to him, the security situation is now stable in the area.

However, he urged the government to support the forces in the country to provide security to the people.

“This morning [Tuesday, November 6] we arrived at Nyirol County headquarters Lankien, a committee was formed by the governor Majoub Biel on the conflict between two sub-communities, Cie Puol and Cie Dumien,” said Hon Ruot.

“We came today to address the conflict and restore peace. We are happy with the role our commissioners played plus the community, youth and chiefs, we also say congratulations to our SSPDF forces on the ground,” he said.

“The security situation is stable and we urge the government to support the forces in the area to enforce the security of our people,” he stated.

