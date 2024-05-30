30th May 2024
Sudan set to ink deal granting Russia army base on Red Sea

Author: Alhadi Hawari | Published: 4 hours ago

Lt. General Yasser Al-Atta Meets. (Courtesy).

The Sudanese army’s assistant commander in chief, Lieutenant General Yassir Al–Atta said the ruling Sovereignty Council and Russia are expected to sign a series of military and economic agreements in the coming weeks.

Gen. Al-Atta told the press in Sudan this week that the draft agreement included the establishment of a logistical support centre for the Russian army on the Red Sea.

In an interview with Al-Hadath TV, Lieutenant General Al-Atta confirmed the move as saying; “Russia proposed military cooperation through a logistical support centre, not a full military base in exchange for urgent supplies of weapons and ammunition.

General Yassir Al–Atta said the Sudanese leadership that they agreed to this offer, and proposed developing this cooperation to include economic aspects in the form of agricultural companies and partnerships in mining, gold, ports, and agricultural manufacturing.

General Al-Ata revealed Russia’s approval of this request and said that a Sudanese military delegation would leave for Moscow within the next few days.

According to Al-Hadath TV, General Al-Atta personally expressed his lack of objection to the establishment of the Russian naval station.

He stressed that Sudan is ready to conclude similar agreements with other countries, including the United States, Saudi Arabia, and Egypt while giving priority to Sudan’s interests.

However, according to media reports, observers believe that the matter is merely a camouflage, and that Russia cannot accept a formal presence in a region in which the world is competing for a foothold.

 

