Warrap govt lays foundation stone for construction of state-of-art secretariat

Author: Lasuba Memo | Published: 9 hours ago

Warrap Government kicks-of construction of State General Secretariat|courtesy

The Government of Warrap State has launched a foundation stone for the construction of what will become the modern General Secretariat ever-built in the country.

Presidential Affairs Minister Joseph Bangasi Bakasoro inaugurated the mega-project which saw thousands of locals turn up for the launch ceremony on Tuesday.

Minister Bakosoro was accompanied by SPLM member of Political Bureau Tor Deng Mawien, SPLM Secretary for State and Membership Affairs Makuc Aru Luac and National MP Joseph Lual Achuil, among others.

Speaking during the event, Governor Kuol Mour Mour reportedly acknowledged the efforts and contributions of well-wishers and the local populace towards the construction of the State General Secretariat.

He expressed his commitment to making sure the Construction is completed on time, adding that his administration established clear priorities that needed more resources for the success of the project.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Presidential Affairs Joseph Bangasi Bakosoro voiced his full support to work to make sure the construction of the General Secretariat is accomplished.

The Skylight Company is undertaking the construction of the state secretariat.

Peter Mayar Mareng, a representative of the construction company “reaffirmed his company’s readiness to complete the construction of the General Secretariat within the agreed period…”

The construction comes months after the Governor of Warrap State refused to work in the office of his predecessors within a ministry building and set up a cabinet office under a Mahogany tree until the construction of the new office is completed.

In recent months, the state government has been constructing a fence around the designated area for the construction.

