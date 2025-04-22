U.S. advisory: ‘Tell loved ones in the U.S. illegally to come home before they are caught’

JUBA, (Eye Radio) – The United States Embassy in South Sudan has called for strict adherence to U.S. immigration laws and urged families and friends of people residing illegally in the U.S. to encourage them return home before they are caught and made to face consequences.

In an advisory issued on Monday, the embassy said President Trump is ensuring that immigration laws are followed and holding illegal immigrants accountable to make America “safe and prosperous.”

“These include jail time, deportation, and a permanent ban on obtaining a U.S. visa in the future. If you have family or friends who are in the United States illegally, now is the time to tell them to come home,” it said.

Washington’s diplomatic mission has warned the Trump administration has strengthened border security and greatly increased the number of “illegal aliens being arrested and deported,” adding that trying to enter or remain illegally will get people caught.

The residency status of over 2,000 South Sudanese living in the U.S. is uncertain over the indefinite revocation of their visas by Washington, accusing Juba of rejecting its deported citizens and jeopardizing national security.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s sweeping visa freeze came after South Sudan disputed the identity and citizenship of an individual who was deported to Juba on April 5 with travel documents issued at its own embassy in Washington under the name Nimeri Garang.

Upon arrival in Juba, South Sudanese immigration authorities returned him to the U.S. after determining that his real name was Makula Kintu from North Kivu Province of the Democratic Republic of Congo. This prompted the visa ban which is reportedly subject to review.

On April 8, South Sudan eventually permitted the U.S. deportee to enter the country, and on the next day, Mr. Kintu landed at Juba International Airport, welcomed by immigration authorities, the foreign ministry said.

However, the visa freeze has since stayed and Washington has remained silent on the issue, leaving the South Sudanese citizens living and studying there at risk of deportation.

The U.S. embassy has further stated that statistics in February 2025 show that illegal border crossings dropped 94% compared to February 2024, while arrests of illegal border crossers inside the U.S. increased by 627%.

“If you try to cross a U.S. border or remain in the United States illegally, you will be caught, detained, and sent back. You may also be banned from ever returning or face fines and criminal charges.”

Washington further warned against visa fraud which it says is a serious crime that results in permanent ban from entering the U.S.

“The U.S. visa process is the most secure in the world. Yet, some people unwisely still try to cheat the system by using fake documents, lying on applications, or staying after their visa expires. These are examples of visa fraud, and it is a serious crime. If you break the law in this way, you will be punished, and you may never be allowed to enter the United States again.”

Further, the statement said those considering making the dangerous journey to illegally cross into the United States, should understand that their safety and lives are at their own risk.

“Criminal groups, cartels, and human traffickers target illegal migrants, subjecting them to violence, extortion, and assault. Many who attempt the journey never make it to their destination.”

It said the United States is working with other countries in the Western Hemisphere to stop and return people trying to enter illegally before they even reach the U.S. border.

The advisory said the United States government is also taking action against those who help others enter the country illegally, the embassy said, adding that those include smugglers, human traffickers and even foreign government officials who allow illegal immigration to continue.

“The risks of trying to illegally immigrate to the United States far outweigh any potential benefits. You could lose your life, become a victim of criminals, or end up with a record that damages your future and your family’s future.”

“Illegal entry not only breaks U.S. laws, it also puts your safety and well-being in jeopardy. The penalties are serious: jail time, separation from your family, and permanent bans from re-entering the United States. If you know someone who is in the United States illegally, the best thing you can do for them is encourage them to leave now before they are caught.”

The South Sudan Embassy in Washington, D.C. has told South Sudanese citizens there to refrain from unnecessary travel outside the United States until the Trump administration reinstates their visas, warning they could be barred from re-entering the U.S.

In a statement on 13th April, Juba’s diplomatic mission in Washington said, although the government of South Sudan has fully cooperated with U.S. authorities and addressed the issues that led to the initial decision, the visa revocation remains in effect until further notice.

South Sudanese citizens were initially designated for Temporary Protected Status (TPS) in the U.S. in October 2011. The designation has been extended multiple times based on ongoing armed conflict and extraordinary conditions, but it will expire in May 2025.

But Juba’s diplomatic mission in Washington has noted that individuals under Temporary Protected Status (TPS) currently do not have a clear pathway to regularize their immigration status.

The embassy said it was engaging with U.S. officials to reverse the decision and resume normal visa services for South Sudanese citizens. Those in need of urgent assistance or clarification are encouraged to contact the embassy through its official communication channels.

South Sudan government has most recently apologized over the diplomatic spat caused by the deportation of the Congolese man – and announced it is sending a high-level delegation to the United States to ensure the “orderly, legal, and dignified” return of 137 nationals there.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter