4th August 2024
Five wounded in second Juba shooting in one day

Author: Chany Ninrew | Published: 4 hours ago

Aerial view a section of Juba City. Photo: Courtesy

Five people were wounded by a “rogue” police officer who had dinner and refused to pay his bills at a restaurant in Juba’s Hai Cinema Area on Saturday night, the army spokesperson said.

The shooting incident occurred just hours after one person was shot dead by unidentified gunmen who opened fire on pedestrians at the Seventh Day Roundabout in Juba on Saturday, the army said.

Maj. General Lul Ruai Koang said an officer only identified as 1st. Lt. Marial from South Sudan National Police Service ( South Sudan Customs Division) went and had dinner at Sudanese owned restaurant at Hai Cinema residential area.

Upon eating, Marial refused to pay his bills resulting in a minor quarrel with the restaurant owner, Gen. Lul said in a press statement.

In what the army official described as unexpected turn of events, Marial reportedly returned with a loaded gun and immediately opened fire on dinners, wounding five people.

“The rogue Police officer was immediately arrested by CID officers and is currently detained at ICT, Police Hqs- Buluk. Meanwhile, operations aimed at arresting gunmen who opened fire on pedestrians at Seven Day Round are still underway,” he said.

On Saturday noon, Gen. Lul said a civilian was killed and another wounded in a drive-by shooting at the Seventh Day Roundabout – before the culprits fled.

While clarifying that the two incidents are unconnected, Lul said security forces are still pursuing two men behind the shooting at the Seventh Day Roundabout.

“Up to now, I have not received any information where those two gunmen were arrested but of course yesterday they were being pursued by security forces,” he said.

“But as soon as we succeed in bringing them to book, we shall also come on air to update the public. It appears at this stage that the two shootings are not related.”

He said the armed men behind the incident ” have crossed a redline and will definitely pay the ultimate price”.

Juba has recently experienced a number of shooting incidents mostly reported during night hours – some of which involve patrolling security forces and motorists.

