SSRA officials in Malaysia to assess use of solar surveillance technology in trade

JUBA, (Eye Radio) – South Sudan Revenue Authority (SSRA) officials are in Malaysia to familiarize themselves with solar surveillance technology, electronics levies, and green energy systems to boost border security and rural electrification.

A delegation from the SSRA, led by the Chairman of the Board of Directors, Stephen Dhieu Dau and Commissioner General Simon Akuei Deng, is in Malaysia to strengthen international partnerships and explore modern tax solutions.

The team is studying how Malaysia applies tax levies on technologies and electronics, with an aim to modernize South Sudan’s revenue systems and enhance border management.

During a visit to the Malaysia Border Control and Protection Agency, the delegation focused on industrial innovation, tax incentives, and green technologies.

Commissioner General Akuei said, the team is particularly interested in solar-powered surveillance technologies such as impulse lamps that can help monitor border posts like Nimule, track trucks, and improve rural electrification.

The visit also included insights into power systems, battery storage, and charging systems that could offer practical energy solutions for South Sudan’s remote areas.

“The most interesting thing is how we can cooperate together in working together in tax levies on technologies that are being produced here,” he said.

“There is a solar lamp impulse which is very important for our security for the perimeter world for you know surveillance for energy storage and this is a very important technology that you can easily use in our country to control a city surveillance and also control our borders.”

“In a border post like in Nimule, we can install them to easily send data of what is happening along the roads you know the trucks surveillance so we find it very relevant for our operations.”

Share with friends: Facebook twitter



Central Equatoria RRC distributes food aid to Morobo IDPs Previous Post