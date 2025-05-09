9th May 2025
Rumbek university vice chancellor suspends all staff activities

Rumbek university vice chancellor suspends all staff activities

Author: Alhadi Hawari | Published: 2 hours ago

Signpost for Rumbek University of Science and Technology. (-)

RUMBEK, (Eye Radio) – The Vice Chancellor of Rumbek University of Science and Technology (RUST), Professor Joshua Otor Akol, has suspended all activities of the university’s Academic Staff Association with immediate effect.

The decision came after the lecturers urged President Salva Kiir on Wednesday to remove the university’s vice chancellor and his two deputies, citing alleged incompetence and failure to pay March 2025 salaries.

According to the acting Secretary General of the Academic Staff Association, Mr. Gor Mathiang Kau, the staff took the stance following their concerns about the stability and progress of the public institution.

Mathiang decried alleged abuse of power and staff discrimination in the leadership, which he said may affect the institution’s future and the community.

He accused the deputy vice chancellor for Administration and Finance of being divisive, inciting harassment, and running the department like private property, while claiming the vice chancellor is indecisive in addressing such matters.

“On behalf of the university administration and in my capacity, I hereby issue this administrative directive to suspend all activities of the RUST Academic Staff Association effective immediately, until further notice,” said Akol in what appears to be a reaction to the staff association’s open letter.

The Academic Staff Association issued a one-week ultimatum for the removal of the three officials, the failure of which will force them to resort to industrial action.

 

