Central Equatoria RRC distributes food aid to Morobo IDPs

MOROBO, (Eye Radio) – The Government of Central Equatoria, through the state Relief and Rehabilitation Commission, has delivered over 24 tons of assorted food supplies worth USD 25,000 to displaced persons in Morobo County on Thursday.

The food assistance directed by Governor Augustino Jadalla comes in the wake of recent clashes between the SPLA-IO and SSPDF in Panyume Payam.

Speaking during the handover at the county headquarters, Rose Lisok, Chairperson of the State Relief and Rehabilitation Commission, expressed her solidarity with the affected families.

She confirmed that the food supplies would be distributed accordingly and appealed to the people of Central Equatoria, well-wishers, and humanitarian partners for further assistance.

Charles Data Bullen, the Commissioner of Morobo County, expressed his gratitude for the swift intervention of the State Government in assisting displaced persons. He mentioned that the food supplies include cooking oil, maize flour, beans, and rice.

“We are deeply saddened by the recent incident, and we urge all partners to come forward and help during this critical time,” Mr. Data said.

” I would like to express my sincere appreciation to the State Government for this generous support and for standing with the people of Morobo. With the State’s intervention, we now hope the National Government will also step in.”

Naphtali Yakani, the Paramount Chief of Morobo County, also voiced his gratitude to the State Government for the support, saying the local authorities will ensure the food items are distributed to the displaced people.

