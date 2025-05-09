9th May 2025
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News   |   Central Equatoria RRC distributes food aid to Morobo IDPs

Central Equatoria RRC distributes food aid to Morobo IDPs

Author: Lasuba Memo | Published: 3 hours ago

Morobo IDPs receive food assistance. (Photo: Governor's office/Facebook).

MOROBO, (Eye Radio) – The Government of Central Equatoria, through the state Relief and Rehabilitation Commission, has delivered over 24 tons of assorted food supplies worth USD 25,000 to displaced persons in Morobo County on Thursday.

The food assistance directed by Governor Augustino Jadalla comes in the wake of recent clashes between the SPLA-IO and SSPDF in Panyume Payam.

Speaking during the handover at the county headquarters, Rose Lisok, Chairperson of the State Relief and Rehabilitation Commission, expressed her solidarity with the affected families.

She confirmed that the food supplies would be distributed accordingly and appealed to the people of Central Equatoria, well-wishers, and humanitarian partners for further assistance.

Charles Data Bullen, the Commissioner of Morobo County, expressed his gratitude for the swift intervention of the State Government in assisting displaced persons. He mentioned that the food supplies include cooking oil, maize flour, beans, and rice.

“We are deeply saddened by the recent incident, and we urge all partners to come forward and help during this critical time,” Mr. Data said.

” I would like to express my sincere appreciation to the State Government for this generous support and for standing with the people of Morobo. With the State’s intervention, we now hope the National Government will also step in.”

Naphtali Yakani, the Paramount Chief of Morobo County, also voiced his gratitude to the State Government for the support, saying the local authorities will ensure the food items are distributed to the displaced people.

 

Currently on air

14:00:00 - 15:55:00

Rhumba Sukun Sukun

Listen Live
Popular Stories
MSF hospital in Old Fangak bombed, multiple casualties reported 1

MSF hospital in Old Fangak bombed, multiple casualties reported

Published May 3, 2025

4 killed, 25 injured in Fangak airstrikes, including 9-month-old — Official 2

4 killed, 25 injured in Fangak airstrikes, including 9-month-old — Official

Published May 3, 2025

Western Embassies urge President Kiir to reverse Machar’s house arrest, deplore hostile counties remarks 3

Western Embassies urge President Kiir to reverse Machar’s house arrest, deplore hostile counties remarks

Published May 2, 2025

SSPDF accuses SPLA-IO of ambushes, abduction along Juba-Rumbek Road 4

SSPDF accuses SPLA-IO of ambushes, abduction along Juba-Rumbek Road

Published May 5, 2025

SSPDF says boats, barges hijacked at Nile River ports 5

SSPDF says boats, barges hijacked at Nile River ports

Published May 2, 2025

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Dr Lomuro urges peace bodies to end mixed messages, says deal is alive

Published 21 mins ago

South Sudan ‘on the brink,’ U.S. tells UN Security Council

Published 40 mins ago

Rumbek university vice chancellor suspends all staff activities

Published 2 hours ago

SSRA officials in Malaysia to assess use of solar surveillance technology in trade

Published 3 hours ago

Central Equatoria RRC distributes food aid to Morobo IDPs

Published 3 hours ago

Conclave elects American Robert Prevost as Pope Leo XIV

Published 5 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
9th May 2025

Copyright 2025. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.