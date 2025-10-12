12th October 2025

Calm returns to Magwi border areas after UPDF halts intimidating patrols

Author: Elsheikh Chol AJeing | Published: 3 hours ago

Map of Eastern Equatoria State - courtesy image

The Commissioner of Magwi County in Eastern Equatoria State says relative calm has returned to several border areas with Uganda, allowing the free movement of people and goods across the border.

Commissioner Pole Pole Benjamin says the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) have stopped conducting patrols along the border, which has eased tension and allowed local communities to interact freely.

The development follows a security agreement in August between the South Sudan People’s Defence Forces (SSPDF) and their Ugandan counterparts to jointly address incidents along the shared border.

The agreement was reached after a high-level meeting between the two armies, attended by former SSPDF Chief of Defence Forces, General Dau Aturjong Nyuol, and the UPDF Land Forces Commander, Lt. Gen. Kayanja Muhanga.

The meeting came after border clashes in Kajokeji County, Central Equatoria State.

Speaking to Eye Radio, Commissioner Benjamin said local communities, especially farmers and traders, are no longer raising complaints about the presence of Ugandan troops along the border.

“The area is peaceful overall. The community is doing well with their work, and the second farming season is progressing smoothly.

“As for the earlier concerns about border encroachment, the situation has greatly improved. The unusual and coordinated patrols by the UPDF are no longer taking place. The complaints that the community used to raise have stopped — there is no longer any sign of encroachment,” he said.

“Movement of people and business activities are also going on without problems. These are all positive developments we are witnessing,” he added.

He said this has allowed normal activities to resume.

