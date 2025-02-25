SSPDF calls on armed youth to retreat after Ulang airstrike

The SSPDF Command has called on armed youth from Ulang, Nasir and Nyirol to halt their advance and retreat, following an airstrike in the area on Tuesday, February 25, which was confirmed by the SPLA-IO spokesperson.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, February 25, Maj. Gen. Lul Ruai Koang warned that the SSPDF command would be compelled to launch pre-emptive airstrikes.

According to Gen Lul, over the past two weeks, SPLA-IO, along with the White Army from Ulang, Nasir in Upper Nile State, and Nyirol in Jonglei, had mobilized significant forces.

He explained that the initial objective of these advancing forces was to prevent the planned rotation of SSPDF troops to Nasir. However, the focus later shifted toward launching a large-scale offensive in Baliet County.

Gen Lul stated that the SSPDF command called on advancing forces to halt further advance and retreat and disperse.

Col. Lam Paul Gabriel, speaking to Eye Radio, stated that a helicopter gunship targeted Doma Payam, where SPLA-IO forces are stationed.

“We were attacked at around 8:30 a.m. this morning [February 25] by an SSPDF helicopter gunship,” Col. Gabriel said.

“The bombardment started in Doma Payam, and we are currently assessing the situation to determine any casualties. For now, I can confirm the bombing took place.”

An eyewitness in Doma Payam, speaking on condition of anonymity, confirmed the bombing and reported no casualties.

The witness explained that the bombs fell at a significant distance from people and livestock.

“A gunship came this morning and bombed us,” the eyewitness said.

“There were no injuries, and the bombs fell far away from us. The bombing took place just a day after the governor visited Baliet and Galachel and the same day after the arrival of the commissioner of Ulang County in Doma at the governor’s request.”

Meanwhile, concerns about the SSPDF’s redeployment to Nasir County have caused widespread panic. Residents of Malakal and nearby areas are fleeing after reports indicated a contingent of SSPDF forces was being sent to replace troops in Nasir.

In response, national lawmakers representing Nasir and Ulang called on the SSPDF leadership to halt the redeployment.

