SPLM’s current form ‘cannot drive us to victory’ in 2026 elections: Kiir

Author: Obaj Okuj | Published: 3 hours ago

President Salva Kiir in SPLM party colour - Courtesy

President Salva Kiir has cautioned that the reorganization of SPLM is necessary to avoid defeat in the 2026 general elections, adding that the party, in its current form, is not well positioned to secure victory.

The President stressed the need for structural reforms and better organization within the ruling party, while speaking during the swearing-in ceremony of the newly appointed SPLM Secretary General, Dr. James Wani Igga.

“We are all sure that we will be going for elections in 2026. The SPLM, in its current form, and they cannot compete and drive us to victory,” Kiir said at the SPLM House.

“What I meant is that what we are doing now it is just exercise. Otherwise, there is nothing tangible that will guarantee our victory in the coming elections.”

“Therefore, Comrade Wani and his team, and certainly all of us, have a difficult task ahead of us to win back the trust of our people.”

President Kiir further emphasized that Dr. Igga’s appointment as the party’s Secretary General comes with a crucial responsibility to reorganize and mobilize the party ahead of the elections.

“The Secretary General will help us organize the party in readiness for election, mobilize and develop a sellable program that is realistic and achievable to resonate with the masses of our people.”

“If this historical party fails, the people of South Sudan will not forgive us. And we have engaged the youth and women of this country in the process of nation building. SPLM has an historical spot in the hearts and minds of our people, young and old.”

Dr. Igga’s appointment as SPLM Secretary General follows a recent cabinet reshuffle, which saw him relieved of his position as Vice President for the Economic Cluster.

His new role places him at the center of the ruling party’s preparations for the 2026 elections.

The SPLM, which has been in power since South Sudan gained independence in 2011, faces increasing pressure to maintain political stability and address national challenges.

