Rights groups strive for justice, accountability amidst challenges in South Sudan

Human rights organizations say despite playing crucial role in promoting and protecting fundamental freedoms in South Sudan – a country plagued by conflict, political instability, and systemic human rights abuses, they operate in a challenging environment

Through monitoring, advocacy, legal support, and capacity building, these organizations work to uphold justice and accountability, despite facing significant challenges.

Deng John, Chairperson of the African Center for Legal and Human Rights Studies, highlights the multifaceted approach these organizations take.

“Human rights organizations are instrumental in monitoring violations, advocating for victims, providing legal assistance, and strengthening institutional capacity,” he said.

One of their critical functions is raising awareness about constitutional rights. John emphasizes that citizens must understand their rights, including access to housing, education, healthcare, and the freedom to form associations.

“In South Sudan, citizens can seek justice through the Supreme Court’s Constitutional Circuit, the highest authority for constitutional violations, or through the Human Rights Commission, which works with government bodies to address abuses,” he explained.

In addition to legal avenues, human rights organizations provide direct support to victims.

“These organizations assist individuals by submitting complaints, raising issues with relevant authorities, and, if necessary, holding officials accountable to ensure justice,” John adds.

Despite their vital role, human rights organizations in South Sudan operate in a challenging environment.

The Secretary General of the Democratic Lawyers Association, Lwa Nyokdeng, noted that many organizations function reactively rather than proactively.

“Their response is often tied to specific incidents, rather than long-term strategies for preventing violations,” he said.

For example, when a young girl was raped and killed in Aweil, organizations quickly mobilized to condemn the crime and push for justice.

However, the momentum faded, reflecting a broader issue where actions are event-driven rather than part of sustained efforts to strengthen human rights protections.

Nyokdeng stressed that awareness campaigns, such as the upcoming 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence, must extend beyond short-term projects.

“Outreach in markets, schools, and hospitals is necessary, but these efforts should not be limited to annual campaigns—they need to be continuous and institutionalized,” he argued.

Since gaining independence in 2011, South Sudan has ratified over 15 international human rights treaties and conventions,

This including the African Charter on the Rights of Women. However, Nyokdeng points out that many of these treaties were adopted not for the sake of improving human rights but to gain international goodwill, such as aid and sanctions relief.

“The real challenge is implementation,” he said, citing weak institutions, ongoing conflict, and governance failures as major obstacles.

Human rights activist Santino Beber Ochan echoes this concern, emphasizing that many organizations lack the infrastructure needed to function effectively.

“Some don’t have proper headquarters, a consistent presence, or even basic communication tools like websites or hotlines. This limits their ability to engage with the public and fulfill their mandate,” he explains.

He also stresses the need for increased public education. “Many citizens remain unaware of their rights due to limited awareness campaigns. Human rights organizations must prioritize training, workshops, and community engagement,” Ochan said.

Restricted Civic Space and Government Barriers

A significant challenge facing human rights organizations in South Sudan is restricted civic space. Lawyer and activist Abraham Kot explains that government security forces often hinder their operations. “Even securing a venue for a seminar requires permission from security agencies. This creates a climate of fear and control that undermines their ability to function independently,” he said.

Kot insists that the state must guarantee fundamental freedoms to allow human rights groups to educate citizens and conduct advocacy work. Without an open civic space, these organizations struggle to make a lasting impact.

Lawyer Matilda Robert believes that promoting human rights in South Sudan requires an environment that encourages open dialogue and public participation.

“To truly protect human rights, we must foster a culture of discussion where citizens feel free to express opinions and demand accountability,” she said.

Robert emphasizes that organizations must do more than raise awareness they should actively contribute to implementing international agreements ratified by the state.

“Recognition of rights comes after awareness. We need to establish platforms that educate people, change perceptions, and build a society that values human rights,” she conclude.

Despite the numerous challenges, human rights organizations remain a cornerstone of justice and advocacy in South Sudan.

Their work in legal support, public education, and government accountability is vital for shaping a future where human rights are upheld.

However, for these efforts to be sustainable, there is an urgent need for stronger institutional support, an open civic space, and a shift from reactive to proactive human rights engagement.

With persistent advocacy and increased citizen participation, these organizations can help build a stronger foundation for justice, accountability, and lasting peace in South Sudan.

