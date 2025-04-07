SSPDF bans unauthorized movement with firearms, orders nationwide gun registration

JUBA, (Eye Radio) – The Chief of Defense Forces of the South Sudan People’s Defense Forces (SSPDF) has banned the unauthorized movement of security personnel with guns, and directed a nationwide weapon registration.

In an order on Monday, Gen. Paul Nang Majok directed that only SSPDF personnel on official duty and with a valid Departure Order are allowed to move with firearms.

The CDF warned that anyone found carrying weapons without approval will have their guns and equipment taken away, and could face administrative or legal punishment, depending on their crimes.

SSPDF Spokesperson Maj. Gen. Lul Ruai, who published the order, also revealed a new directive to register all guns owned by civilians, especially in areas under government or SSPDF control.

He stated, traditional chiefs and local government officials from Boma, Payam, and County levels have been directed to lead the gun registration process.

Lul said after registration, civilians will be allowed to go back to their villages with their guns — but only in areas they come from. He added that while the registration is ongoing, civilians can carry their guns only within their own areas.

Lul said gun owners have one month to register their weapons, and after the registration, they are required to hand over the guns to local authorities where they registered.

He stated that if the gun owners do not comply, the government would then carry out a forceful disarmament. The SSPDF spokesperson said it will provide full security for civilians after the disarmament is complete.

“The CDF would like to renew its call for the rank and file of SPLA-IO soldiers who are hiding or scattered to report to the nearest SSPDF barracks or outposts in order to resume their normal duties,” the statement read further. It added that those near Juba are asked to report to the Digali Training Center.

The army also ordered its forces to stop any attacks or hostilities against SPLA-IO soldiers who are in designated cantonment areas or going about their normal activities.

There have been several attacks on cantonment sites across the country, following the outbreak of fighting last month in Nasir, Upper Nile State.

