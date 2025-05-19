19th May 2025
SSNPS launch combat patrol unit to tackle youth gang crime

SSNPS launch combat patrol unit to tackle youth gang crime

Author: Obaj Okuj | Published: 3 hours ago

Anti-riots police parade in Juba. (Photo: SSNPS).

The South Sudan National Police Service has introduced a combat unit aimed at curbing rising crime rates among youth in Juba and other towns across the country.

The initiative, which focuses on addressing gang-related violence, comes amid concerns over criminal activities linked to youth groups known locally as “niggas.”

Speaking to Eye Radio on Monday, Police Spokesperson Major General James Monday Enoka explained that the newly established “Combat Patrol” unit is specifically designed to respond swiftly to gang-related crimes in high-risk areas.

The operation has been ongoing in several hotspots, including Munuki, Gudele, Sharikat, and Tongpiny, with a particular focus on crime-prone zones in West Juba.

“The activity of the gangs, often involving young boys and girls, has been escalating not just in Juba but also in some towns across the states.

“Our leadership has formulated a strategy to combat these crimes effectively, and forces have been deployed to tackle this issue with great urgency,” General Enoka stated.

The Combat Patrol, based at the ITC, operates in areas where criminal activity has been reported.

Residents are encouraged to alert authorities about any suspicious activity, enabling patrol teams to respond quickly and apprehend offenders.

Last year, the police reported the arrest of over 400 youth suspects, many of whom were sent to the Rajaf Training Centre for rehabilitation.

Some of the arrested individuals were prosecuted in court, while others were returned to their families.

Despite these ongoing efforts, General Enoka reassured the public that the overall security situation in South Sudan remains stable, with isolated incidents of gang violence being proactively addressed.

The police spokesperson called for continued public cooperation, urging residents to report criminal activities to ensure that the safety and well-being of the community are maintained.

