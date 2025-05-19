19th May 2025
SSNBS seizes 11 trucks of substandard fuel at Nimule, returns them to origin

Author: James Atem Kuir | Published: 2 hours ago

One of the trucks was seen leaving Nimule for Uganda's Elegu side|Photo|Courtesy

The South Sudan National Bureau of Standards has intercepted and returned 11 trucks that were attempting to smuggle poor-quality fuel into the country through the Nimule border point on Monday.

In a statement posted on its official Facebook page, the Bureau said the consignment failed to meet the required safety and performance specifications for fuel, in accordance with relevant East African Standards.

The agency stated that it re-exported the substandard fuel to its country of origin, although it did not disclose the specific country from which the fuel originated.

“The South Sudan National Bureau of Standards (SSNBS), in line with its mandate under the National Bureau of Standards Act, 2012, has intercepted a consignment of 11 fuel trucks at the Nimule Port of Entry during a routine inspection.

“The fuel was found to be non-compliant with the relevant East African Standards,” read in part the statement seen by Eye Radio.

The Bureau reiterated its commitment to enforcing its mandate of safeguarding public health, protecting the environment, and ensuring consumer safety.

“Following standard quality assessment procedures and laboratory analysis, the consignment failed to meet the required safety and performance specifications for fuel.

“In accordance with the Bureau’s mandate to safeguard public health, protect the environment, and ensure consumer safety, the decision was made to re-export the substandard fuel to its country of origin,” the statement further read.

This is not the first time the agency has intercepted and returned substandard goods at the Nimule border point.

In April, the SSNBS sent back six trucks of grains after the food product was deemed unfit for human consumption. The 384 bags of white sorghum were re-exported after arriving at the Nimule crossing.

The agency also destroyed another four tons of peas and maize after laboratory tests confirmed they were unsafe for consumption.

 

19th May 2025

