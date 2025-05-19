Former Twic East Commissioner Deng Mabany dies , family confirms

The former Commissioner of Twic East County in Jonglei State, Deng Mabany Kuot, has passed away in Juba after a prolonged illness, according to a family member.

In an interview with Eye Radio on Monday, Atem Duot Atem, a cousin of the deceased, confirmed that the former official died at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday at Juba Teaching Hospital.

Kuot had been battling liver cancer.

Atem shared that Kuot had recently returned from India, where he sought specialized treatment. “The commissioner of the former commission of the county died yesterday at around 3:00 p.m. at Juba Teaching Hospital,” Atem said.

He went on to explain that Kuot had been initially diagnosed with Hepatitis B in Juba in February 2025. “He was first admitted here on the 15th of February 2025 at Maruna Medical Complex,” Atem added.

After the initial diagnosis, the family flew Kuot to India for further medical tests, which later revealed liver cancer.

Doctors initially recommended a liver transplant, but as his condition worsened, they advised the family to bring him home, stating his condition had become too advanced to manage.

Kuot, who was 51 at the time of his death, served as the Commissioner of Twic East County from 2021 to 2023. Atem remembered him as a devoted family man and a respected leader, particularly for his efforts during the 2021 floods that inundated large parts of Twic East County.

“He’s a good man. He is a man of his people, a good community member, and a leader of our community in Abek, Twic East County. He was an educated person.

“He will be remembered for his good service, especially during the flooding when he tried to build local dykes with local materials,” Atem eulogized.

Kuot also served as the commissioner of the now-defunct Twic North County during the 32 states era.

He is survived by his wife and three children — two daughters and a son.

