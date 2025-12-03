SSNPS boosts child protection with specialized officer training

The South Sudan National Police Service has launched an intensive training program for Child Protection Focal Point Officers aimed at strengthening their ability to prevent child recruitment, address conflict-related violations against children, and improve police response during both peace and crises.

The program is supported by the Dallaire Institute for Children, Peace and Security, which works closely with the Government of South Sudan to strengthen security institutions and ensure compliance with national laws and international child-rights standards.

A key highlight of the training—widely appreciated by participants—was the use of local trainers who bring firsthand knowledge of the country’s security context. The reporter was among the trainers contributing to the workshop.

According to deputy police spokesperson Major Lith Simon, stated that the training includes the Role of Child Protection Focal Point Officers, a core responsibility including civil–security coordination, monitoring and documenting violations, and ensuring proper legal intervention.

Another area is understanding Child Protection and Risks, which includes rising threats faced by children, especially in conflict zones, and the importance of prevention, early warning, and rapid response.

Other areas covered were national, regional, and international laws related to child protection and how to apply them effectively in the field.

Major Lith stated that the officers will also look into grave violations against children, which include child recruitment, conflict-related sexual violence, abductions, attacks on schools and hospitals, and the development of child-protection plans before and during crises.

She says the day concluded with a strong message that child protection is not only a legal obligation but a national and humanitarian responsibility requiring coordination between security forces, communities, and partner organisations.

Trainers emphasised that building officers’ capacities is vital to reducing violations and ensuring a safer, more stable future for all children in South Sudan.

