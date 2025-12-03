3rd December 2025

Chinese embassy hosts second cultural festival in Juba

Author: Lasuba Memo | Published: 1 hour ago

The festival draw young South Sudanese mainly students Courtesy

The Chinese Embassy in South Sudan hosted its second Chinese Cultural Festival in Juba, featuring a screening of Nezha also known as birth of the demon child.

Ambassador Ma Qiang attended the event on December 2,, along with more than 80 South Sudanese teenagers, including students from the University of Juba and Jubek Model Martyrs Secondary School.

Before the film screening, students had the opportunity to make and taste traditional jiaozi dumplings and enjoy a musical performance by Chinese peacekeeping soldiers.

The event was filled with a warm and joyful atmosphere, promoting cultural exchange and strengthening ties between China and South Sudan.

