US delivers ‘devastating’ strikes on Iranian nuclear program – Hegseth

The United States Armed Forces confirmed a major overnight operation that saw more than 125 aircraft deployed to target Iranian nuclear sites, a move that U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth asserts has “devastated the Iranian nuclear programme.”

Speaking on the strikes, Secretary Hegseth clarified that the operations were not aimed at regime change, but underscored that “President Trump has consistently stated for over 10 years that Iran must not get a nuclear weapon.”

He also revealed that the U.S. employed a strategic decoy, sending bombers over the Pacific, and confirmed that the forces did not come under fire during the operation.

In the same Pentagon briefing, General Dan Caine detailed the scale of the precision strike, stating that the U.S. utilized 75 “precision-guided” weapons, including 14 “Massive Ordnance Penetrators,” colloquially known as “bunker busters.”

Earlier, U.S. President Trump issued a stark warning to Iran, urging them to “make peace” or face “far greater” attacks in the future.

In immediate response to these attacks, Iran has condemned the actions as “betrayal” and warned of “everlasting consequences,” indicating a significant escalation of tensions in the region.

