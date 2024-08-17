17th August 2024
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  National News | Sports   |   Jamus FC Juba lost to Tunisia’s Stade Tunisien FC in CAF Confederation Cup

Jamus FC Juba lost to Tunisia’s Stade Tunisien FC in CAF Confederation Cup

Author: Courtesy | Published: 5 hours ago

Jamus FC Juba. (-)

In a match that promised excitement and fierce competition, the home crowd was left in stunned silence as their team fell to Tunisian side Stade FC, 1-0, in the 1st preliminary round of the CAF Confederation Cup.

The lone goal, scored in the 57th minute, proved to be the decider in a game where both teams had their chances.

The atmosphere at the stadium was electric, with fans cheering passionately for their team.

Jamus started the match with intensity, pressing high and creating several early opportunities. However, their efforts were met with resolute defending from Stade FC, who remained composed under pressure.

As the first half progressed, it became clear that the match would be a tightly contested affair as both teams had moments of brilliance, but neither could break the deadlock.

The first half ended goalless, leaving the fans eagerly anticipating what the second half would bring.

The turning point came just 12 minutes into the second half. A swift counterattack from Stade FC caught the home defense off guard.

A precise cross from the right wing found the Tunisian side’s striker, who made no mistake in slotting the ball into the back of the net, sending the visiting fans into a frenzy.

The visitor team Coach Mahir  Kanzari saif a one goal is not enough for qualifying to the second round

“We know that the qualification will depend on two times , one time in juba and another game in Tunisia , so in the beginning we try to surprise an excellence  team, we made some opportunities  and they got some opportunities.”

Currently on air

21:00:00 - 21:30:00

News Hour: English

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Uganda cuts Nile water flow, says Juba 1

Uganda cuts Nile water flow, says Juba

Published August 13, 2024

Why South Sudan has world’s fastest growing population 2

Why South Sudan has world’s fastest growing population

Published August 11, 2024

UPDF flogs, briefly detains six S . Sudanese inside Kajo-keji 3

UPDF flogs, briefly detains six S . Sudanese inside Kajo-keji

Published August 11, 2024

VP Igga reveals government behind Kalisto Ladu’s detention 4

VP Igga reveals government behind Kalisto Ladu’s detention

Published August 11, 2024

General Bior Ajang Duot dies in Juba 5

General Bior Ajang Duot dies in Juba

Published August 14, 2024

Latest StoriesSee all stories

SSFA pays tribute to long-serving CAF President Issa Hayatu

Published 5 hours ago

Jamus FC Juba lost to Tunisia’s Stade Tunisien FC in CAF Confederation Cup

Published 5 hours ago

Youth challenged to create apps for benefit of communities

Published 6 hours ago

Flash flood wrecks havoc in Renk town, displaces thousands

Published 7 hours ago

Some schools in WES totally failed 2023 S.4 exams -official

Published 7 hours ago

Health Ministry beefs up surveillance as mpox “engulfs” S. Sudan

Published 23 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
17th August 2024

Copyright 2024. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.