Jamus FC Juba lost to Tunisia’s Stade Tunisien FC in CAF Confederation Cup

In a match that promised excitement and fierce competition, the home crowd was left in stunned silence as their team fell to Tunisian side Stade FC, 1-0, in the 1st preliminary round of the CAF Confederation Cup.

The lone goal, scored in the 57th minute, proved to be the decider in a game where both teams had their chances.

The atmosphere at the stadium was electric, with fans cheering passionately for their team.

Jamus started the match with intensity, pressing high and creating several early opportunities. However, their efforts were met with resolute defending from Stade FC, who remained composed under pressure.

As the first half progressed, it became clear that the match would be a tightly contested affair as both teams had moments of brilliance, but neither could break the deadlock.

The first half ended goalless, leaving the fans eagerly anticipating what the second half would bring.

The turning point came just 12 minutes into the second half. A swift counterattack from Stade FC caught the home defense off guard.

A precise cross from the right wing found the Tunisian side’s striker, who made no mistake in slotting the ball into the back of the net, sending the visiting fans into a frenzy.

The visitor team Coach Mahir Kanzari saif a one goal is not enough for qualifying to the second round

“We know that the qualification will depend on two times , one time in juba and another game in Tunisia , so in the beginning we try to surprise an excellence team, we made some opportunities and they got some opportunities.”

