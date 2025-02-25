25th February 2025
WBGs reports 58 cholera cases, 7 deaths in one week

Author: Michael Daniel | Published: 4 hours ago

Map of Western Bahr El Ghazal State. | Photo: Wikipedia.

Western Bahr el Ghazal’s health ministry has confirmed a surge in cholera outbreak with 58 cases including seven deaths reported in one week since the first cases were detected on February 19.

Christopher Bol Madut, Director of Preventive Health Service in WBGs Ministry of Health, said two suspected cases were initially detected in Jur River County and samples were transported to Juba.

The results from the National Public Health Laboratory turned out positive.

“We sent a field survey team to verify, where samples of the infected were collected and sent to the national laboratory in Juba, which confirmed the test results, which were positive.”

Since then, the number of cases continued to rise, with three new cases recorded in Wau County on Monday.

Mr. Madut said the state has now recorded a cumulative total of 58 cases, 27 of whom have been discharged.

“There is still an increase in cases, as we recorded three cases yesterday in Wau. Since the outbreak of the disease on February 19, we have 58 cases of infection and seven deaths. The state has set up a ward to isolate cases in the county.”

Tens of thousands of cases have been recorded in 31 counties across seven states and one administrative area since the outbreak began in October 2024. Rubkona County in Unity State was the most affected.

In February 18, the National Ministry of Health insisted that the cholera outbreak was under control, with the rate of infections declining due to prevention measures and the availability of the oral vaccines.

South Sudan has received around two million cholera vaccines as part of international efforts to control the spread of the disease.

The World Health Organization (WHO) said the ongoing influx of people fleeing the conflict in Sudan increases the risk of infectious disease outbreaks like cholera and continues to exert pressure on an already fragile health system,

Persistent chronic gaps in healthcare, funding cuts, dire water and sanitation conditions and gaps in other essential services in South Sudan have also created the perfect conditions for cholera to spread, Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) said.

MSF stated that the outbreak was getting worse for people living in IDPs camps who have faced appalling conditions for many years, which have continued to deteriorate as donor funding has diminished.

