SPLM-IO suspends Stephen Par, three others over alleged plot to replace Machar

JUBA, (Eye Radio) – The SPLM-IO has suspended four senior members of its Political Bureau and Liberation Councils over an alleged plot to replace Dr. Riek Machar as First Vice President and Chairman of the party.

Dr. Riek Machar is currently under house arrest, with the government accusing him of inciting his forces to revolt.

In an interview with Eye Radio, Oyet Nathaniel, the Acting Chairperson of SPLM/SPLA-IO and First Deputy Speaker of the RTNLA, confirmed that those suspended include Stephen Par Kuol, the Minister for Peacebuilding, and Agok Makur, the former Deputy Finance Minister.

He stated that the suspensions were issued for what the party described as a “violation of party rules and regulations.”

The suspensions, which were confirmed in an order issued this morning by Oyet, explained that the decision followed recommendations from the Ad hoc Disciplinary Committee and was in accordance with Sections 16.3 and 16.4 of the party’s codes of conduct.

He emphasized that the violations involved actions considered “serious offenses” under the party’s guiding principles.

According to the suspension letter, Stephen Par Kuol was suspended from his roles as a member of the Political Bureau, National Liberation Council, and SPLM-IO representative to the RJMEC. He was also removed from his position as the National Minister for Peacebuilding.

Agok Makur Kur, the former deputy minister of finance, faced similar suspensions, including removal from the Political Bureau, National Liberation Council, and his position as a National Member of Parliament.

Also, Hon. Diing Lam and Hon. Luke Thompson Thoan were suspended from the National Liberation Council and the party.

Despite the suspensions, Oyet confirmed that the suspended members would be required to appear before a disciplinary committee, which will be formed according to the SPLM-IO’s basic documents.

Speaking to Eye Radio this morning, Oyet Nathaniel elaborated on the reasons behind the suspensions, stating: “As a party, as a political organization, we have guiding principles. We have our basic documents, code of conduct, manifesto, constitution, rules, and regulations. These documents enshrine sets of principles that guide the party. When we had the crisis of violations and abrogation of the revitalized agreement.”

“We have been following developments in the country and also with our counterpart, the SPLM-IG, supported by the security apparatus, the SSPDF, the National Security Services, and other intelligence services. They want to consummate the abrogation of the agreement by creating disunity within the SPLM-SPLA IO. You have seen them orchestrating and incentivizing defections of members of the SPLM/SPLA IO.”

Oyet further explained that the suspended members were allegedly part of a plot to replace the First Vice President, Dr. Riek Machar.

“This group, who have been suspended, have been recruited by the SPLM-IG and the security apparatus so that they can orchestrate the replacement of His Excellency Dr. Riek Machar Teny, who is the First Vice President and Chairman of the SPLM/SPLA IO,” Oyet stated.

“Their move we have been following, and it is now in the stage. And don’t be surprised if you hear any declaration soon or later,” he said.

The suspensions have raised concerns of further political turmoil within the SPLM-IO, with accusations of external interference and internal divisions threatening the unity of the party.

