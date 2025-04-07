Activist urges NTC to initiate dialogue and rescue peace deal

JUBA, (Eye Radio) – A civil society activist is calling on the National Transitional Committee (NTC) led by Gen. Kuol Manyang to initiate dialogue among parties to the 2018 Revitalized Peace Agreement to defuse and deescalate tension in the country.

Edmund Yakani, the Executive Director of Community Empowerment for Progress Organization (CEPO), said the peace implementation mechanism could initiate a home-grown solution to the current crisis in South Sudan.

He said the NTC, which is a national domestic structure, should call on parties and stakeholders to discuss how to overcome the current situation in the country.

“National Transitional Committee has a primary responsibility to initiative a dialogue among the parties, and should be an inclusive dialogue,” he said.

“We can’t resolve these differences through confrontation. The only way to bring peace and stability in South Sudan is dialogue and ensuring that we care about the future of generations to come.”

“We are not the only South Sudanese and South Sudan will never end with us, there are South Sudanese in front of us that we need to prepare for them the future.”

South Sudan has experienced a deteriorating security situation and a breakdown in working relationship among the 2018 peace parties following the outbreak of violence in Upper Nile, Western Equatoria and Western Bahr el Ghazal, and cantonment sites in Central Equatoria.

Several SPLM-IO officials including Petroleum Minister Puot Kang, Gen. Duop Lam and First Vice President Dr. Riek Machar have either been arrested or put under house arrest.

The political uncertainty and violence prompted a United Nations to warn that the country was on the brink of another civil war.

CARE International has warned that the escalating tensions threaten to erode the country’s progress towards stability and worsen the dire humanitarian crises, including severe hunger facing millions and the raging cholera outbreak.

The latest setback on efforts to rescue the peace deal is the suspension of four senior members of the SPLM-IO Political Bureau and Liberation Councils by the party’s deputy chairman over an alleged plot to replace Dr. Riek Machar as First Vice President and Chairman of the party.

Yakani further appealed to South Sudanese on social media to abstain from spreading hate speech and fake news.

“My appeal to South Sudanese in South Sudan and outside South Sudan who tend to use hostile propaganda, misinformation, disinformation and fake news in whatever platform of the media for championing whatever purpose they want, I would like to ask them, abstain from that.”

Growing regional concerns over South Sudan’s political situation has seen a series of high-level visits from Ugandan President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, Kenyan Envoy Raila Odinga and a delegation of African Union Pane of the Wise to mediate dialogue among the parties.