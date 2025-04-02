3rd April 2025
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News | Peace | Politics   |   SPLM-IO suggests neutral ground for AU-mediated political dialogue

SPLM-IO suggests neutral ground for AU-mediated political dialogue

Author: Emmanuel J. Akile | Published: 15 hours ago

First Deputy Speaker of the National Parliament Oyet Nathaniel. (Photo: Courtesy).

JUBA, (Eye Radio) – The Sudan People’s Liberation Movement in Opposition (SPLM-IO) has said there is an absence of a conducive environment for dialogue among the South Sudan peace parties in Juba, in a statement to peace guarantors, in which they suggest any engagement takes place in a neutral venue.
The group’s suggestion, which came ahead of the arrival of an African Union panel members in Juba, did not however mention a specific place.

In the statement addressed to the AU, UN, IGAD, and the peace monitoring mechanism R-JMEC, SPLM-IO welcomed the AU delegation’s visit to Juba for a four-day visit until 6th April 2015. It described the visit as timely, as the 2018 revitalized peace agreement “is at the brink of collapse.”

According to the group, its members currently trapped in Juba are not free to express the objective position of the peace party, due to fear of intimidation, arrest and detention.

The statement signed by Oyet Nathaniel Pierino, the deputy chairman of SPLM/A-IO and first deputy speaker of the national parliament, called for the release of Dr. Riek Machar and other members of the group.

The SPLM-IO added that unconditional release of Machar and other political detainees should happen before commencement of any dialogue, adding that the arrest of a signatory to the peace pact shall render the agreement abrogated.

The group also expressed concerns about alleged violations of the peace agreement at both national and state levels.

The United Nations said South Sudan is on the brink of civil war following outbreak of violence in Upper Nile, Western Equatoria, Western Bahr el Ghazal, and in cantonment sites in Central Equatoria, as well as the detention of SPLM-IO officials.

But the Minister of Information Michael Makuei has maintained that the 2018 revitalized peace agreement has not collapsed and is in fact being implemented, despite First Vice President Dr. Riek Machar’s house arrest.

During a press conference on March 28, Makuei explained that the SPLM-IO leader was being investigated over accusations that he “agitated” his forces to fight the government.

Popular Stories
VP Taban tells Muslims at Ramadan breakfast that Machar will face court after investigation 1

VP Taban tells Muslims at Ramadan breakfast that Machar will face court after investigation

Published March 31, 2025

RTNLA 1st Deputy Speaker, Senior SPLM/A-IO leaders flee Juba, Says Makuei 2

RTNLA 1st Deputy Speaker, Senior SPLM/A-IO leaders flee Juba, Says Makuei

Published March 29, 2025

U.S. urges release of Machar from ‘house arrest’ 3

U.S. urges release of Machar from ‘house arrest’

Published March 27, 2025

SPLM-IO confirms ‘house arrest’ of FVP Machar, Interior Minister Angelina 4

SPLM-IO confirms ‘house arrest’ of FVP Machar, Interior Minister Angelina

Published March 27, 2025

Catholic Bishops: Arrest and involvement of UPDF threaten S. Sudan’s stability 5

Catholic Bishops: Arrest and involvement of UPDF threaten S. Sudan’s stability

Published March 31, 2025

Latest StoriesSee all stories

SPLM-IO suggests neutral ground for AU-mediated political dialogue

Published 15 hours ago

AU panel should only leave Juba if parties choose dialogue over violence: Activist

Published 15 hours ago

Women at the receiving end as South Sudan’s crises deepen

Published 16 hours ago

Firefighters extinguish fire at Ministry of Land and Housing

Published 18 hours ago

70 Bahr el Ghazal health workers trained on electronic monitoring system

Published 18 hours ago

GPAA chief administrator reports reduction in cholera cases

Published 19 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
3rd April 2025

Copyright 2025. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.