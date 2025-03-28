28th March 2025
News | Peace   |   Makuei: The agreement has not collapsed, it is there, despite Machar's house arrest

Makuei: The agreement has not collapsed, it is there, despite Machar’s house arrest

Author: Emmanuel Akile | Published: 4 hours ago

Minister of Information, Michael Makuei addresses media in Juba. March 28, 2025. [Photo by Eye Radio].

The Minister of Information, Communication, Telecommunication andPostal Service reassured the public that the 2018 revitalized peace agreement has not collapsed and it is still in place, despite First Vice President Dr. Riek Machar’s recent house arrest.

Speaking at a press conference in Juba on Thursday, March 28, Michael Makuei emphasized that Machar’s arrest does not signify the collapse of the peace deal, as it was signed by five political parties and remains crucial to South Sudan’s stability.

He stated that Dr. Machar, as the chairman of the SPLM/A-IO, does not represent the entire opposition group.

Makuei explained that leadership within any political party could be carried out by individuals other than the head of the party.

“The fate of the agreement is not in danger at present,” Makuei stated. “The agreement has not collapsed, be assured that the agreement has not collapsed and it is there. This agreement was signed by five political parties.”

Makuei further clarified that while Dr. Machar’s arrest was based on sufficient evidence, it should not be seen as an indication that the entire SPLM/A-IO is in crisis.

“The fact that the chairperson of that particular party, the SPLM/A-IO, has been arrested doesn’t mean that the whole membership of the SPLM/A-IO is under arrest, nor does it mean that the whole membership of the SPLM/A-IO is against the agreement,” he continued.

Makuei also stressed that Machar’s actions were personal and did not reflect the stance of the entire opposition group.

He underscored that other members of the SPLM/A-IO could continue with their role in the peace process without Machar.

“Riek Machar is not the IO, and should not be connected as such with him. He is the chairperson of the IO, but he is not the IO. There are others who could continue with the IO without Riek Machar,” Makuei added.

Makuei’s comments aim to reassure the public and international community that the peace agreement remains viable despite recent political developments.

28th March 2025

