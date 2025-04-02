AU panel should only leave Juba if parties choose dialogue over violence: Activist

JUBA, (Eye Radio) – A civil society activist has called on the visiting African Union Panel of the Wise to encourage parties to revive the 2018 peace deal and the Tumaini Peace Initiative for an inclusive transition to democracy, instead of taking the country back to war.

The panel members landed Juba on Wednesday upon the directive of the AU Commission Chair, Ali Youssouf Mahmoud, to deescalate tensions between the peace parties.

Bol Deng Bol, Executive Director of Intrepid South Sudan, said citizens are tired of violence and hope for a peaceful transition after which they will elect their leaders.

However, he lamented what he termed as the massaging of the egos of South Sudan leaders by external forces that want the country to return to war.

In a statement to Eye Radio, Bol said the hope for settlement of the current political and military tension is dwindling.

“Today’s visit of the African Union’s Panel of the Wise has come at a time when the hope for a peaceful settlement of the current tension is dwindling among us South Sudanese,” he said.

“This is an unfortunate reality across the country. Nonetheless, one thing is for certain, South Sudanese are tired of violence. We therefore want R-ARCSS to be revived, an immediate resumption of the Tumaini peace initiatives, and an end to the transitional government through a democratic election in 2026.”

“This is the road which South Sudanese are envisaging. Unfortunately, the egos of our leaders are being massaged and motivated by external forces to yet again return our beloved country to the undesired past, that is the war.”

On another note, the civil society activist urged the panel to engage with both President Salva Kiir, First Vice President Riek Machar and other vice presidents, civil societies and the academia.

Bol urged the experts never to leave Juba until the leaders express their willingness to address their grievances at round table.

“We are urging the panel of the wise to engage not only the president of the republic, but also his first vice president and all the vice presidents among other stakeholders, including the civil society, the faith-based groups, women groups, and the academia.”

“A wise thing that the panel of the wise can do now is to never leave Juba until the leaders accept to place their grievances on a round table. And South Sudanese will remember your visit, our journey to a just, prosperous, and democratic South Sudan.”

The panel of the wise is a key pillar of the African Union’s Peace and Security Architecture comprising of five highly respected African Personalities tasked with supporting the peace and Security Council and the AU’s commission in conflict prevention and resolutions.

