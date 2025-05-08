SPLM-IO leader Oyet raises concern over alleged plan to restructure government

The SPLM–IO led by Acting Chairman Oyet Nathaniel has written to the African Union Commission Chairperson Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, reiterating his group’s rejection of an alleged attempt in Juba to alter the structure of the Revitalized Transitional Government of National Unity (R-TGoNU).

In his letter to the regional peace guarantors, Mr. Oyet denounced the detention of several officials from his party and what he called ongoing systematic violations threatening to derail the implementation of the 2018 peace agreement.

He pointed to several key violations, including the removal of governors from Upper Nile State and Western Equatoria, as well as the national Minister of Health, all of whom are SPLM-IO members.

Another violation, according to Oyet, was the dismissal of the commissioners of Twic County in Warrap State, which he said was done without consultation.

“The violations by the SPLM–IG and affiliated security forces, which I deem a declaration of war on our part, have led to attacks on SPLM/SPLA-IO-controlled areas, all cantonments, and training centers,” he said.

“Our members throughout the country continue to face threats, arrests, detention, and persecution. Some have lost their lives and properties.”

Oyet warned that the revitalized peace agreement is on the verge of collapse. To save the deal, he called for the release of political detainees including First Vice President Machar.

The SPLM-IO is currently experiencing an internal split, primarily driven by political crises sparked by renewed violence and the house arrest of its leader Dr. Riek Machar.

Hon. Oyet pre-emptively suspended several senior members including Stephen Par Kuol in early April, accusing them of conspiring with President Salva Kiir’s government to replace Machar.

The Juba faction rejected their suspension as unconstitutional and unfounded. They later installed Par and others as the interim leadership, until the SPLM-IO leader is freed from detention.

On April 26, Cabinet Minister Dr. Martin Elia Lomuro announced plans to speed up the peace deal while proposing the government’s recognition of a legitimate SPLM-IO faction and the restructuring of leadership positions left vacant by detained or absent members of the group.

Dr. Lomuro, the Rapporteur of the High-Level Standing Committee (HLSC) – said the government remains committed to peace, while arguing that the 2018 accord’s implementation cannot be held hostage by divisions within parties or parallel armed forces.

Dr. Lomuro said HLSC would convene very soon to recognize which SPLM IO to allow for continuation in the implementation of RARCSS.

