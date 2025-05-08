VP Taban Deng visits Rumbek to assess road conditions

RUMBEK, Lakes State (Eye Radio) — The Vice President and Chairperson for Infrastructure Cluster, Taban Deng Gai, arrived in Rumbek, Lakes State, Thursday morning to assess the state of road infrastructure in the region.

Vice President Taban was received in Rumbek town by the Lakes State Governor, Rin Tueny Mabor, on Thursday, May 8, alongside the National Minister of Roads and Bridges, Simon Mijok Mijak, who accompanied the Vice President on the mission.

Speaking shortly after arrival, Vice President Taban commended the Lakes State Government for its continued efforts in maintaining peace and security.

He noted the prevailing harmony among residents, praising the calm atmosphere and the evident stability that allows citizens to go about their daily lives without disruption.

The visit to Lakes State is part of a broader assessment tour. The Vice President and his delegation are expected to depart for Warrap State later on Thursday.

In addition to his infrastructure duties, VP Taban is set to travel to Unity State to represent the national government at a significant religious event — the centenary celebration of the Catholic Church in the region.

The celebration, marking 100 years since the introduction of Christianity in Unity State, will be held this Sunday. The Vatican Ambassador to South Sudan, His Grace Sheamus Patrick Horgan, is also expected to attend the occasion.

