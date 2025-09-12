12th September 2025

SPLM-IO condemns treason charges against Machar

Author: Staff reporter | Published: 6 hours ago

Dr. Riek Machar, Leader of SPLM/A-IO - Courtesy

Juba, South Sudan (Eye Radio) – The SPLM-IO faction loyal to Dr. Riek Machar has condemned the treason and murder charges against its leaders, calling their suspension illegal.

In a statement, the group’s spokesperson, Pal Mai Deng, called the planned trial a “sham” and said it was an abuse of power.

They stated that the government’s actions make it impossible to have future political talks and could jeopardize the country’s healing process.

The group says these charges go against the 2018 peace deal that ended the civil war. According to them, only a special court called the Hybrid Court can handle these kinds of cases.

The statement also said that any fighting that happens, like the recent clashes in Nasir, should be looked into by peace-monitoring groups like CTSAMVM, not by the government alone.

 

12th September 2025

