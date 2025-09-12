12th September 2025

Presidential Envoy Adut meets Fangak leaders over devastating floods

Author: Michael Daniel | Published: 7 hours ago

Presidential Envoy for Special Programs, Adut Salva Kiir, meets with lawmakers from Fangak County on Thursday, September 11, 2025. (Courtesy of the Office of the Presidential Envoy)

Juba, South Sudan (Eye Radio) — Presidential Envoy for Special Programs Adut Salva Kiir met with lawmakers from Fangak County in Jonglei State to discuss devastating floods that have affected thousands of people.

A delegation led by Member of Parliament James Kok discusses the worsening humanitarian crisis with Presidential Envoy Adut on Thursday, September 11, 2025.

The legislators reported that the floods have submerged most areas adjacent to the river, including Old Fangak, Wanglel, Kuemduong, Wicmuon, and Nyalual, leaving thousands displaced.

They noted that while the people of Fangak have lived under floodwaters for nearly five years, the situation this year is significantly worse.

The delegation appealed for urgent intervention to help the affected communities.

Presidential Envoy Adut acknowledged the severity of the crisis, affirming that his office is aware of the plight of Fangak residents and is committed to supporting efforts to ease the humanitarian burden.

