South Sudan Football Federation appoints oversight committees

Juba, South Sudan (Eye Radio) — The South Sudan Football Federation (SSFF) has officially appointed the chairpersons and deputy chairpersons of its Standing Committees to strengthen governance and oversight.
The appointments, made during an Executive Committee Extraordinary meeting, are in line with Article 46 of the SSFF Statutes 2025.
The newly appointed leaders are expected to guide their respective committees with professionalism, ensuring the smooth execution of football programs across the country.
Key Appointments
Speaking after the meeting, SSFF President Francis Amin Michael emphasized the importance of these appointments in improving transparency and delivery. “The establishment of these committees and the appointment of capable leadership is an important milestone in our governance journey,” he said.
The newly formed committees are mandated to begin work immediately, coordinating with the Executive Committee to fulfill their responsibilities as outlined in the Federation’s statutes and regulations.
