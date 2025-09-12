South Sudan Football Federation appoints oversight committees

Juba, South Sudan (Eye Radio) — The South Sudan Football Federation (SSFF) has officially appointed the chairpersons and deputy chairpersons of its Standing Committees to strengthen governance and oversight.

The appointments, made during an Executive Committee Extraordinary meeting, are in line with Article 46 of the SSFF Statutes 2025.

The newly appointed leaders are expected to guide their respective committees with professionalism, ensuring the smooth execution of football programs across the country.

Key Appointments

Finance Committee: Chairperson: Mr. Gatjang Matiok Nhal Deputy Chairperson: Hon. George Costa Fastino

Competitions Committee: Chairperson: Mr. Ater Deng Mabok Deputy Chairperson: Adv. Abdallah Abdu Addallah

Technical & Development Committee: Chairperson: Mr. Thiong John Gowt

Players’ Status Committee: Chairperson: Adv. Akol Dau Ngor Deng Deputy Chairperson: Mr. Mujahid Ali Mohamed

National Teams Committee: Chairperson: Mr. Dok Deng Bor Nul Deputy Chairperson: Mr. Yoahanna Philip Augustino

Legal Committee: Chairperson: Adv. Abdallah Abdu Addallah Deputy Chairperson: Adv. Akol Dau Ngor Deng

Marketing & Investment Committee: Chairperson: Adv. Thomas Osman Otek Deputy Chairperson: Dr. Paulo Lam Amos

Media Committee: Chairperson: Mrs. Adau Leek Mawut

Medical Committee: Chairperson: Dr. Paulo Lam Amos Deputy Chairperson: Mr. Abraham Ajok Kuol

International Matches Committee: Chairperson: Mr. Yoahanna Philip Augustino



Speaking after the meeting, SSFF President Francis Amin Michael emphasized the importance of these appointments in improving transparency and delivery. “The establishment of these committees and the appointment of capable leadership is an important milestone in our governance journey,” he said.

The newly formed committees are mandated to begin work immediately, coordinating with the Executive Committee to fulfill their responsibilities as outlined in the Federation’s statutes and regulations.

