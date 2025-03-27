SPLM-IO confirms ‘house arrest’ of FVP Machar, Interior Minister Angelina

SPLM-IO Deputy Chairman Oyet Nathaniel Pierino has confirmed that First Vice President Dr. Riek Machar and his wife, Minister of Interior Angelina Teny, have been put under “house arrest” in Juba.

In a press statement, Hon. Oyet said a convoy of security forces from the National Security Service, Tiger Division and SSPDF forcefully entered Machar’s residence at 9:46 PM on Wednesday, March 26, and placed him and his wife under house arrest.

The First Deputy Speaker of Parliament also claimed that the security officials were acting under orders from President Salva Kiir.

He further alleged that Machar’s security personnel were also arrested and taken to unknown locations.

Oyet warned that the detention of Machar threatens the collapse of the 2018 Revitalized Peace Agreement, which ended the civil war in South Sudan.

“The arrest and detention of H.E. Dr. Riek Machar Teny effectively brings the Agreement to a collapse, thus the prospect for Peace and Stability in South Sudan has now been put into serious jeopardy.”

“Consequently, we would like to declare that with the arrest and detention of H.E. Dr. Riek Machar Teny, the RARCSS, 2018 has been abrogated.”

The SPLM-IO official also raised concerns over reported military attacks on cantonment sites and training centers in Wunliet, Aswa, and Rejaf, calling them violations of the Permanent Ceasefire and the 2017 Cessation of Hostilities Agreement.

Oyet urges IGAD, the African Union, C5 countries, and the United Nations to intervene and ensure the immediate and unconditional release of Machar, Angelina Teny, and other political detainees.

He also called on SPLM-IO members and the public to remain calm as diplomatic efforts continue to resolve the situation.

When contacted, Deputy National Minister of Information David Yau-Yau said he was gathering information and would give a statement shortly.

See statement on detention of First Vice President

Share with friends: Facebook twitter