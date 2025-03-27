27th March 2025
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News | Politics   |   SPLM-IO confirms ‘house arrest’ of FVP Machar, Interior Minister Angelina

SPLM-IO confirms ‘house arrest’ of FVP Machar, Interior Minister Angelina

Author: Obaj Okuj | Published: 5 hours ago

First Deputy Speaker of the National Parliament Oyet Nathaniel. (Photo: Courtesy).

SPLM-IO Deputy Chairman Oyet Nathaniel Pierino has confirmed that First Vice President Dr. Riek Machar and his wife, Minister of Interior Angelina Teny, have been put under “house arrest” in Juba.

In a press statement, Hon. Oyet said a convoy of security forces from the National Security Service, Tiger Division and SSPDF forcefully entered Machar’s residence at 9:46 PM on Wednesday, March 26, and placed him and his wife under house arrest.

The First Deputy Speaker of Parliament also claimed that the security officials were acting under orders from President Salva Kiir.

He further alleged that Machar’s security personnel were also arrested and taken to unknown locations.

Oyet warned that the detention of Machar threatens the collapse of the 2018 Revitalized Peace Agreement, which ended the civil war in South Sudan.

“The arrest and detention of H.E. Dr. Riek Machar Teny effectively brings the Agreement to a collapse, thus the prospect for Peace and Stability in South Sudan has now been put into serious jeopardy.”

“Consequently, we would like to declare that with the arrest and detention of H.E. Dr. Riek Machar Teny, the RARCSS, 2018 has been abrogated.”

The SPLM-IO official also raised concerns over reported military attacks on cantonment sites and training centers in Wunliet, Aswa, and Rejaf, calling them violations of the Permanent Ceasefire and the 2017 Cessation of Hostilities Agreement.

Oyet urges IGAD, the African Union, C5 countries, and the United Nations to intervene and ensure the immediate and unconditional release of Machar, Angelina Teny, and other political detainees.

He also called on SPLM-IO members and the public to remain calm as diplomatic efforts continue to resolve the situation.

When contacted, Deputy National Minister of Information David Yau-Yau said he was gathering information and would give a statement shortly.

See statement on detention of First Vice President

Currently on air

16:00:00 - 18:00:00

Sundown Program

Listen Live
Popular Stories
IGP suspends marriage-based nationality for foreigners amid legal concerns 1

IGP suspends marriage-based nationality for foreigners amid legal concerns

Published March 25, 2025

Machar directs SPLM-IO members to return to security mechanisms 2

Machar directs SPLM-IO members to return to security mechanisms

Published March 25, 2025

Machar urges intervention in South Sudan’s crisis in letter to UN chief 3

Machar urges intervention in South Sudan’s crisis in letter to UN chief

Published March 25, 2025

Thomas Cirilo’s group expresses readiness for talks with govt -says IGAD Envoy 4

Thomas Cirilo’s group expresses readiness for talks with govt -says IGAD Envoy

Published March 21, 2025

SSPDF and SPLA-IO trade blames over Wunaliet airstrike, Nyamini withdrawal 5

SSPDF and SPLA-IO trade blames over Wunaliet airstrike, Nyamini withdrawal

Published March 25, 2025

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Activist Adeng expresses concern over political crisis in S Sudan

Published 44 mins ago

Machar’s house arrest ‘brings agreement to a collapse’: Oyet

Published 54 mins ago

Govt to relocate Sudanese refugees from Renk to Malakal ahead of rainy season

Published 2 hours ago

UN rights commissions urges protection of civilians in South Sudan

Published 2 hours ago

Kenya calls on South Sudan leaders to prioritize peace

Published 2 hours ago

‘You swore to lead, not to plunge this nation back into darkness’: Wais reminds South Sudan leaders

Published 2 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
27th March 2025

Copyright 2025. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.