27th March 2025
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News | States   |   Nzara–Tambura road ambush leaves four dead, two injured

Nzara–Tambura road ambush leaves four dead, two injured

Author: Alhadi Hawari | Published: 5 hours ago

Photo|Courtesy

Calm has returned to Nzara of Western Equatoria State after the killing of four people in an ambush along the road to Tambura road Tuesday morning, according to the area the Commissioner.

Lino Kuogo Fataki told Eye Radio Wednesday that four people were killed and two seriously injured in an ambush at a distance of 13 kilometres from Nzara.

“What happened yesterday (Tuesday) was that, people coming from Ezo County they fell into the bush 30 miles from Nzara. Then they were attacked and four of them were killed at the same moment and then two were wounded,” said Kuogo.

Kuogo said the victims were traveling by vehicle when they were attacked by unidentified gunmen.

Four of the victims were killed on the spot, while two sustained critical injuries.

Commissioner Kuogo revealed that the two injured passengers are now receiving medication at Nzara hospital.

“The two were taken to  hospital, until now the treatment is still going on. The situation is normal because since yesterday (Tuesday),  I sent a force of military there, and they are still there,” he added.

Commissioner Kuogo urged the public to remain vigilant as security forces are after those responsible for the attack.

This incident came two days after Western Equatoria  assured the free movement of people in Western Equatoria state after the security organs restored calm in the state.

Currently on air

16:00:00 - 18:00:00

Sundown Program

Listen Live
Popular Stories
IGP suspends marriage-based nationality for foreigners amid legal concerns 1

IGP suspends marriage-based nationality for foreigners amid legal concerns

Published March 25, 2025

Machar directs SPLM-IO members to return to security mechanisms 2

Machar directs SPLM-IO members to return to security mechanisms

Published March 25, 2025

Machar urges intervention in South Sudan’s crisis in letter to UN chief 3

Machar urges intervention in South Sudan’s crisis in letter to UN chief

Published March 25, 2025

Thomas Cirilo’s group expresses readiness for talks with govt -says IGAD Envoy 4

Thomas Cirilo’s group expresses readiness for talks with govt -says IGAD Envoy

Published March 21, 2025

SSPDF and SPLA-IO trade blames over Wunaliet airstrike, Nyamini withdrawal 5

SSPDF and SPLA-IO trade blames over Wunaliet airstrike, Nyamini withdrawal

Published March 25, 2025

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Activist Adeng expresses concern over political crisis in S Sudan

Published 44 mins ago

Machar’s house arrest ‘brings agreement to a collapse’: Oyet

Published 54 mins ago

Govt to relocate Sudanese refugees from Renk to Malakal ahead of rainy season

Published 2 hours ago

UN rights commissions urges protection of civilians in South Sudan

Published 2 hours ago

Kenya calls on South Sudan leaders to prioritize peace

Published 2 hours ago

‘You swore to lead, not to plunge this nation back into darkness’: Wais reminds South Sudan leaders

Published 2 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
27th March 2025

Copyright 2025. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.