Nzara–Tambura road ambush leaves four dead, two injured

Calm has returned to Nzara of Western Equatoria State after the killing of four people in an ambush along the road to Tambura road Tuesday morning, according to the area the Commissioner.

Lino Kuogo Fataki told Eye Radio Wednesday that four people were killed and two seriously injured in an ambush at a distance of 13 kilometres from Nzara.

“What happened yesterday (Tuesday) was that, people coming from Ezo County they fell into the bush 30 miles from Nzara. Then they were attacked and four of them were killed at the same moment and then two were wounded,” said Kuogo.

Kuogo said the victims were traveling by vehicle when they were attacked by unidentified gunmen.

Four of the victims were killed on the spot, while two sustained critical injuries.

Commissioner Kuogo revealed that the two injured passengers are now receiving medication at Nzara hospital.

“The two were taken to hospital, until now the treatment is still going on. The situation is normal because since yesterday (Tuesday), I sent a force of military there, and they are still there,” he added.

Commissioner Kuogo urged the public to remain vigilant as security forces are after those responsible for the attack.

This incident came two days after Western Equatoria assured the free movement of people in Western Equatoria state after the security organs restored calm in the state.