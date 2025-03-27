CEPO’s Yakani urges ceasefire as renewed conflict threatens peace deal

The Executive Director of Community Empowerment for Progress Organization (CEPO) has released a five-point action plan for the transitional government, including cessation of hostilities if the country is to prevent further conflict.

Edmund Yakani said recent incidents of armed violence in South Sudan are a clear indication that the country there is a silent war going on although it has not been declared yet.

He said the occurrences of armed violence between the SSPDF and the SPLA-IO around Juba is threatening the fate of the political transition in the country.

The activist said the renewed hostilities indicate that leaders have resorted to violence as a mean to resolving their political differences.

Mr. Yakani laments that such actions might drag the country into a certain civil war.

To end the violence, Yakani recommended cessation of hostilities, urgent facilitation of dialogue and the immediate rolling out of the security arrangement.

Other measures include an end to confrontational language, hate speech, hostile propaganda and misinformation and to allow IGAD to deliver on the communique of its 43rd Extra Ordinary summit on the situation in the country.

