27th March 2025
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News | Peace   |   CEPO’s Yakani urges ceasefire as renewed conflict threatens peace deal

CEPO’s Yakani urges ceasefire as renewed conflict threatens peace deal

Author: Lasuba Memo | Published: 5 hours ago

CEPO Director Edmund Yakani | Photo: Awan Moses/Eye Radio

The Executive Director of Community Empowerment for Progress Organization (CEPO) has released a five-point action plan for the transitional government, including cessation of hostilities if the country is to prevent further conflict.

Edmund Yakani said recent incidents of armed violence in South Sudan are a clear indication that the country there is a silent war going on although it has not been declared yet.

He said the occurrences of armed violence between the SSPDF and the SPLA-IO around Juba is threatening the fate of the political transition in the country.

The activist said the renewed hostilities indicate that leaders have resorted to violence as a mean to resolving their political differences.

Mr. Yakani laments that such actions might drag the country into a certain civil war.

To end the violence, Yakani recommended cessation of hostilities, urgent facilitation of dialogue and the immediate rolling out of the security arrangement.

Other measures include an end to confrontational language, hate speech, hostile propaganda and misinformation and to allow IGAD to deliver on the communique of its 43rd Extra Ordinary summit on the situation in the country.

 

Currently on air

16:00:00 - 18:00:00

Sundown Program

Listen Live
Popular Stories
IGP suspends marriage-based nationality for foreigners amid legal concerns 1

IGP suspends marriage-based nationality for foreigners amid legal concerns

Published March 25, 2025

Machar directs SPLM-IO members to return to security mechanisms 2

Machar directs SPLM-IO members to return to security mechanisms

Published March 25, 2025

Machar urges intervention in South Sudan’s crisis in letter to UN chief 3

Machar urges intervention in South Sudan’s crisis in letter to UN chief

Published March 25, 2025

Thomas Cirilo’s group expresses readiness for talks with govt -says IGAD Envoy 4

Thomas Cirilo’s group expresses readiness for talks with govt -says IGAD Envoy

Published March 21, 2025

SSPDF and SPLA-IO trade blames over Wunaliet airstrike, Nyamini withdrawal 5

SSPDF and SPLA-IO trade blames over Wunaliet airstrike, Nyamini withdrawal

Published March 25, 2025

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Activist Adeng expresses concern over political crisis in S Sudan

Published 44 mins ago

Machar’s house arrest ‘brings agreement to a collapse’: Oyet

Published 53 mins ago

Govt to relocate Sudanese refugees from Renk to Malakal ahead of rainy season

Published 2 hours ago

UN rights commissions urges protection of civilians in South Sudan

Published 2 hours ago

Kenya calls on South Sudan leaders to prioritize peace

Published 2 hours ago

‘You swore to lead, not to plunge this nation back into darkness’: Wais reminds South Sudan leaders

Published 2 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
27th March 2025

Copyright 2025. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.