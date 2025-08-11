11th August 2025

Kiir holds meeting with Sudan’s Malik Agar

Author: Lasuba Memo | Published: 2 hours ago

President Kiir shakes hands with Deputy Chairman of Sudan’s Sovereign Council, Malik Agar|Courtesy

President Salva Kiir on Monday hosted the Deputy Chairman of Sudan’s Sovereign Council, Malik Agar Eyre on strengthening bilateral relations between South Sudan and Sudan, with a focus on enhancing economic and security cooperation.

The office of the president cited South Sudan’s Foreign Minister, Monday Semaya Kumba as saying the talks centred on enhancing comprehensive economic relations between the two countries.

He said that the visiting Sudanese delegation briefed President Kiir on Sudan’s current security and economic environment, in addition to discussing the overall regional peace and security context.

Minister Kumba reiterated South Sudan’s commitment to continue enhancing friendly relations with Sudan.

“We assured our brothers and sisters in Sudan of Juba’s unwavering commitment to peaceful cooperation and common development,” he said.

For his part, the Sudanese Ambassador to South Sudan, Issam Mohammed Hassan Karrar, highlighted that his country is committed to further enhancing relations with Juba in all sectors.

