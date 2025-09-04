Speaker Kumba appoints Ambrose Pitia as First Deputy Speaker, replacing self-exiled Oyet Nathaniel

The Speaker of the National Parliament, Jemma Nunu Kumba, has appointed Ambrose Lomin Pitia as the new First Deputy Speaker of the Transitional National Legislative Assembly.

The appointment was made during an extraordinary sitting of parliament held on Thursday morning.

Pitia, who is also a senior SPLM-IO member, replaces Oyet Nathaniel Perino, who was removed from the position in August. Oyet is currently acting as leader of a faction of the SPLM-IO.

Oyet’s removal came through a presidential decree, which also revoked the appointments of Deng Deng Akon, Speaker of the Council of States, and Faruk Gatkuoth, Chief Whip of the SPLM-IO in the National Legislative Assembly.

Oyet has been in self-exile since March, following the arrest of First Vice President Dr. Riek Machar.

According to the Speaker’s order, the appointment of Pitia was based on a recommendation by Ambassador Stephen Par Kuol, the interim chairman of the SPLM-IO faction in Juba, following consultations with President Salva Kiir.

A clerk of the assembly read the order this morning:

In a separate order, Speaker Kumba relieved Makuc Makuc Ngong from his position as Clerk of the Assembly. Makuc was appointed as Deputy Chairperson of the Relief and Rehabilitation Commission on Wednesday evening.

The Speaker then appointed Santino Majak Deng as the new Clerk of the Assembly.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter



Revenue Authority collects nearly SSP 1 trillion in 8 months – Commissioner General Previous Post