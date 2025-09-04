4th September 2025

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Governance | News | Parliament   |   Speaker Kumba appoints Ambrose Pitia as First Deputy Speaker, replacing self-exiled Oyet Nathaniel

Speaker Kumba appoints Ambrose Pitia as First Deputy Speaker, replacing self-exiled Oyet Nathaniel

Author: Obaj Okuj | Published: 5 hours ago

Speaker Jemma Nunu Kumba during a sitting on Tuesday 11 June, 2024. (Credit: Courtesy).

The Speaker of the National Parliament, Jemma Nunu Kumba, has appointed Ambrose Lomin Pitia as the new First Deputy Speaker of the Transitional National Legislative Assembly.

The appointment was made during an extraordinary sitting of parliament held on Thursday morning.

Pitia, who is also a senior SPLM-IO member, replaces Oyet Nathaniel Perino, who was removed from the position in August. Oyet is currently acting as leader of a faction of the SPLM-IO.

Oyet’s removal came through a presidential decree, which also revoked the appointments of Deng Deng Akon, Speaker of the Council of States, and Faruk Gatkuoth, Chief Whip of the SPLM-IO in the National Legislative Assembly.

Oyet has been in self-exile since March, following the arrest of First Vice President Dr. Riek Machar.

According to the Speaker’s order, the appointment of Pitia was based on a recommendation by Ambassador Stephen Par Kuol, the interim chairman of the SPLM-IO faction in Juba, following consultations with President Salva Kiir.

A clerk of the assembly read the order this morning:

In a separate order, Speaker Kumba relieved Makuc Makuc Ngong from his position as Clerk of the Assembly. Makuc was appointed as Deputy Chairperson of the Relief and Rehabilitation Commission on Wednesday evening.

The Speaker then appointed Santino Majak Deng as the new Clerk of the Assembly.

Currently on air

16:00:00 - 18:00:00

Sundown Program

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Lokwilili road demarcation an “illegal act by land grabbers” – Official 1

Lokwilili road demarcation an “illegal act by land grabbers” – Official

Published August 31, 2025

Civil society urges government to stop ‘Prophet’ Makuach’s march to Upper Nile 2

Civil society urges government to stop ‘Prophet’ Makuach’s march to Upper Nile

Published September 1, 2025

No more community tournaments in Juba next year – Sports Minister 3

No more community tournaments in Juba next year – Sports Minister

Published August 29, 2025

Warrap State bans fattening competitions after two deaths 4

Warrap State bans fattening competitions after two deaths

Published August 29, 2025

Unidentified boy found dead in Korok West stream 5

Unidentified boy found dead in Korok West stream

Published August 31, 2025

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Activist alleges ministries face eviction, undersecretary denies report

Published 36 minutes ago

Labour Minister calls for credible statistics to guide policymaking

Published 2 hours ago

Outgoing revenue official to successor: Reject tax exemptions to protect national revenue

Published 2 hours ago

Open mic caught Xi, Putin discussing immortality

Published 3 hours ago

New revenue deputy vows to boost non-oil revenue collection

Published 3 hours ago

Speaker Kumba appoints Ambrose Pitia as First Deputy Speaker, replacing self-exiled Oyet Nathaniel

Published 5 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
4th September 2025

Copyright 2025. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.